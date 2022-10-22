Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Could Leave Manchester United on Free Transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo (Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received "no interest" from other clubs despite Manchester United making him available for a free transfer to any side willing to take on the remainder of his £500,000-a-week contract.

ESPN's Mark Ogden reported Saturday that United, with support from the Glazer family ownership, has sought out potential suitors since the summer transfer window, when Ronaldo expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford, to no avail.

The update comes after United announced Ronaldo would be left out of the matchday squad for Saturday's Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after refusing to come on as a substitute during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

He then left the pitch prior to the final whistle.

"We will miss him tomorrow," United manager Erik ten Hag told reporters Friday. "It's a miss for the squad but it's important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea as that is important. He remains an important part of the squad."

Ronaldo, 37, has started just two of United's 10 Premier League matches so far this season. He's recorded two goals and one assist in 12 appearances (six starts) across all competitions.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a statement Thursday on Instagram:

Ronaldo is expected to remain in a headline role for Portugal at the men's FIFA World Cup next month despite his limited club involvement, and United are hopeful his play in the tournament can create more interest heading into January's winter transfer window, per Ogden.

If a full transfer can't be found—Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal is the only one to even make an inquiry so far—it's also possible the forward could be loaned out at a reduced rate for the rest of the term, according to Ogden.

Ronaldo's contract with United is set to expire in June.

Meanwhile, a victory over the Blues on Saturday would push the Red Devils into fourth place in the Premier League table.