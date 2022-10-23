Why WWE is Better Off Without Former MMA Stars Turned Wrestlers

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It might sound strange to say in a world in which Brock Lesnar is arguably the best pro wrestler of all time, but WWE really doesn't need any more former MMA stars.

Such a conversation seems sensible right now as WWE appears to gear up Daniel Cormier for a role.

Even then, Cormier himself is sort of an exception. He might settle into a non-wrestling role after being an outspoken lifetime fan. His throwing down with Lesnar is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that has no real impact on other MMA stars coming over.

At this point, Lesnar is an exception to the rule, too, given his career path within WWE first and eventual returns before flirting with GOAT status. Comparing another MMA arrival to him is silliness, as it would be for Ronda Rousey, given how unprecedented her quick adaption to the WWE style unfolded.

Rousey is a cautionary tale, too. She was stunningly better than expected in the ring but still hasn't nailed down the promo and character work that keeps fans off her back. And that has long translated into it feeling like she's forced upon a big chunk of the fanbase.

The outright risk of hoping a former MMA-er can perform well in the ring and in all aspects of character work doesn't necessarily trump the other points on this topic, too.

For one, WWE already has an issue spotlighting its top talent. They lost names like Aleister Black to competitors for good reason. Despite five-plus hours of weekly content to fill over three or more weekly broadcasts, it's not hard to name Superstars who feel underused or forgotten.

Some of this problem has gone addressed by the arrival of Triple H as head of creative, with the mid-card titles gaining importance and names like Liv Morgan having a headlining run. But throwing more MMA stars into the mix would muddy those waters quickly, if not feel like more of a Vince McMahon-era sort of move.

There is a little wiggle room here, of course. WWE's great development system could take an MMA star and help mold them into something special. But if the company grabs somebody with big-name drawing power, let's not pretend they will spend what could be a limited shelf life down in developmental. And the droves of elite prospects pouring into the company and potentially becoming something huge in five-to-10 years is another mark against big names who are done with MMA.

It certainly doesn't hurt that names like Logan Paul and even Bad Bunny, among others, have dramatically raised the bar for celebrity appearances in WWE—and fast.

If WWE can dip into the well in such a successful fashion with celebrity appearances all of a sudden, there's really no reason to hit up the MMA realm. There isn't a name in MMA that can compete on an international level with the likes of Bad Bunny if the goal is simply as many eyeballs as possible on the product.

This isn't to say there isn't room for something really niche like a one-off between Lesnar and Cormier. But even then, are WWE and fans really not better off with Lesnar giving some of his final bouts to up-and-comers like he did for Drew McIntyre instead?

At the end of the day, there's a reason UFC has seemingly tried for years in earnest to stir up drama and intrigue via press conferences and dust-ups: The WWE formula works. It hasn't been the case of WWE trying to mimic UFC, but rather the other way around—and for good reason. Unless there's a generational Lesnar or Rousey-type talent worth luring over (there isn't), this should be a non-starter.

Yearning for MMA stars in WWE in near-2023 feels like a fading Vince McMahon-ism that just isn't necessary in this budding new era. The company's time—and that of fans—is much better spent on curating an insulated ecosystem, not intermixing with UFC and others. Those companies need WWE now, not the other way around.