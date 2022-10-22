Nets' Steve Nash 'Really Proud' of Ben Simmons for Being More Aggressive vs. Raptors

Steve Nash and Ben Simmons (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the progress of Ben Simmons following Friday night's 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors.

"A step up for Ben. From the jump he was more aggressive," Nash told reporters. "He got in the paint, every time he gets in the paint he causes problems. ... He's starting to show the player he can be, and I still think he's got a ways to go, so really proud of him. He shook off the first night, and I thought he was much more aggressive in an important game for us."

Simmons recorded six points (3-of-5 shooting) along with 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 32 minutes against the Raptors.

The largest number in the point guard's stat line in his Nets debut Wednesday was the number of personal fouls (six), so Friday's game certainly represented a step in the right direction.

Simmons was always going to have to play off some rust after sitting out the entire 2021-22 season. He initially stepped away from the Philadelphia 76ers to focus on his mental health and then suffered a back injury following his trade to Brooklyn.

His point totals are likely to remain modest playing alongside a pair of high-end scorers in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but his ability to impact the game as a defender, rebounder and distributor will be crucial to the Nets' success this season.

"Just attack," Simmons said of what Nash has told him. "Just be me. It's easy to say, but to go and do it, it's tough. But that's on me. Keep pushing myself."

The three-time All-Star described his performance as "a little better" after staying out of foul trouble, which allowed him to play nine more minutes than he did in the season-opening 130-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I didn't get fouled out, which is good," Simmons said. "Less turnovers, so just keep building."

It's going to take a while to determine whether Brooklyn can emerge as a serious contender in the Eastern Conference after a couple of drama-filled years since the arrival of Durant and Irving, which included a trade request over the summer from Durant that was eventually rescinded.

That said, Simmons playing like he did Friday night was a promising sign, and he's still got plenty of room for improvement as he gets back up to full speed over the next few months.

The Nets are back on the floor Monday night when they visit the FedEx Forum for a clash with the Memphis Grizzlies.