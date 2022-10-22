Islam Makhachev and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 280

1 of 9

Islam Makhachev landed a right hand that dropped Charles Oliveira and set up a fight-ending submission (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Go ahead and call it Khabib 2.0.

Khabib Nurmagomedov protégé and training partner Islam Makhachev told anyone who’d listen during a 10-fight win streak that he’d be the next lightweight champion from the Dagestan region of Russia.

On Saturday, in less than 10 minutes, he delivered on his promise.

The 31-year-old walked through the fire that was Charles Oliveira’s striking and jiu-jitsu and emerged victorious after he submitted the streaking Brazilian with a head-and-arm choke at 3:16 of the second round of Saturday’s main event.

“I always ask God for everything, and he gives me more than what I asked,” Makhachev said. “I trained so hard for this minute. All my life, when I was a kid, I was preparing for that moment.”

Makhachev stood up well to Oliveira’s striking and countered well before getting the fight to the mat in the first minute of the first round. Then kept his foe there for nearly four minutes while running up a 51-10 margin in strikes.

In the second round, he countered a knee strike with a right hand that dropped Oliveira to the floor, and he immediately pounced, locking up Oliveira’s left arm as part of a head-and-arm choke that prompted a quick tapout and an intervention from referee Jason Herzog.

“I always figured this was not going to be an easy fight,” Makhachev said. “But I knew he was going to care about my wrestling skills. That’s why he pushed so much.”

Makhachev was emotional upon receiving the belt and immediately draping it over the shoulder of Nurmagomedov, with whom he’s trained, along with the Hall of Famer’s late father, for most of his life.

“This my belt is for my coach,” he said. “Many years ago, he told me ‘Train hard and you’ll be champion.’”

Nurmagomedov took the microphone, credited his charge for the victory and on Makhachev’s behalf called out featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski for a pound-for-pound showdown in Australia.

Volkanovski was in the crowd and went into the cage to accept the challenge and shake the new champion’s hand.

Oliveira, clearly devastated by his first loss since 2017, called for a rematch.

“Sometimes we’re here and it’s not our day,” he said.

“But I promise you I’m gonna get this back. Dana [White], [UFC executive] Hunter [Campbell], I’ve always been there for you guys. Give me the chance to be the next guy.”