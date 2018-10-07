Video: Khabib Nurmagomedov Starts Brawl with Conor McGregor's Camp After UFC 229

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov scored a career-defining win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229, and then things went off the rails.

After forcing McGregor to tap to a rear-naked choke in the fourth round of their bout, Nurmagomedov stormed towards his foe's corner and had words with members of his team, particularly McGregor's grappling coach (and Bellator MMA fighter) Dillon Danis. From there, Nurmagomedov hopped the fence and got physical with his team.

The UFC broadcast cut away from scenes of the melee, but fans in attendance snapped plenty of videos to show what happened.

Busted Coverage got a great shot of the beginning, with Nurmagomedov jumping the cage and literally diving towards McGregor's crew, which led to some brief fisticuffs with Danis. From there, Nurmagomedov was dragged away by security (as captured by ESPN's Arash Markazi).

Things escalated from there, however, as McGregor (who was sitting in the cage watching things unfold) was jumped from behind by members of Nurmagomedov's team. According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, this resulted in three members of Nurmagomedov's team being arrested following the event.

Security and UFC officials swarmed the cage and surrounding area from there, with McGregor being escorted out. After an on-camera conversation with Dana White, Nurmagomedov was also sent out of the cage with a security detail as he had bottles and garbage thrown at him. After both men exited, the official decision was read by Bruce Buffer to a chorus of boos from the remaining fans.

The buildup to this fight was a particularly nasty one, including the infamous bus attack in April and a pair of ugly press conferences in the last month. While one can deflect some of the blame for this from Nurmagomedov, there's no denying that this puts a black mark on what should have been a star-making night for him.

Expect a fine and a potentially lengthy suspension to be leveled against him at some point in the near future.