Phillies Twitter Celebrates Jean Segura's 'Roller-Coaster' Game 3 in Win over Padres

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura had a roller-coaster performance Friday, but in the end, he catapulted his team to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

Segura had an adventurous day at the dish and in the field at Citizens Bank Park, to the point where there was only one way to sum up the outing:

In the top of the third, Segura made a diving stop on Trent Grisham to record an out.

The positive vibes from that play briefly withered away in the fourth, however.

The Padres had runners on the corners with one out and were down 1-0 when Jake Cronenworth hit a double-play ball to shortstop Bryson Stott, who tossed the ball to Segura at second. But Segura dropped the ball, a run scored and Philadelphia found itself in trouble.

Starting pitcher Ranger Suárez managed to wiggle out of the jam without further damage.

Segura more than made up for the blunder in the bottom of the frame, however, with a two-out, two-RBI single to put the Phils up 3-1.

The second RBI ended up being the difference. Unfortunately for Segura, he was promptly picked off first.

The second baseman got a chance to flash the leather in the sixth and seventh, though, to make his previous error an afterthought.

The Padres put runners on the corners with one out down 3-2 and Josh Bell up. A ground ball found Segura, and he promptly started a 4-6-3 double play to end the potential rally.

One inning later, Segura snared a Ha-Seong Kim ground ball to end the seventh.

The Phillies now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 thanks largely to Segura

Game 4 will go down Saturday in Philadelphia at 7:45 p.m. ET.