    Phillies Twitter Celebrates Jean Segura's 'Roller-Coaster' Game 3 in Win over Padres

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 22, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 21: Jean Segura #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a two-run RBI single during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 21, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura had a roller-coaster performance Friday, but in the end, he catapulted his team to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

    Segura had an adventurous day at the dish and in the field at Citizens Bank Park, to the point where there was only one way to sum up the outing:

    MLB @MLB

    The Jean Segura Game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/cpYhi9ubRn">pic.twitter.com/cpYhi9ubRn</a>

    In the top of the third, Segura made a diving stop on Trent Grisham to record an out.

    MLB @MLB

    Clean, Jean. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/4AU8kd9djL">pic.twitter.com/4AU8kd9djL</a>

    The positive vibes from that play briefly withered away in the fourth, however.

    The Padres had runners on the corners with one out and were down 1-0 when Jake Cronenworth hit a double-play ball to shortstop Bryson Stott, who tossed the ball to Segura at second. But Segura dropped the ball, a run scored and Philadelphia found itself in trouble.

    San Diego Padres @Padres

    Count it ✅ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CaptureTheMoment?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CaptureTheMoment</a> <a href="https://t.co/EPpGZLjba0">pic.twitter.com/EPpGZLjba0</a>

    Starting pitcher Ranger Suárez managed to wiggle out of the jam without further damage.

    Segura more than made up for the blunder in the bottom of the frame, however, with a two-out, two-RBI single to put the Phils up 3-1.

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    JIMMY CIGS <a href="https://t.co/3qbMNwoeXr">pic.twitter.com/3qbMNwoeXr</a>

    MLB @MLB

    Another bat spike! 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/sI6ohFkEEl">pic.twitter.com/sI6ohFkEEl</a>

    The second RBI ended up being the difference. Unfortunately for Segura, he was promptly picked off first.

    The second baseman got a chance to flash the leather in the sixth and seventh, though, to make his previous error an afterthought.

    The Padres put runners on the corners with one out down 3-2 and Josh Bell up. A ground ball found Segura, and he promptly started a 4-6-3 double play to end the potential rally.

    MLB @MLB

    HUGE double play! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/adtyx0KDdw">pic.twitter.com/adtyx0KDdw</a>

    One inning later, Segura snared a Ha-Seong Kim ground ball to end the seventh.

    MLB @MLB

    STRETCH JEAN. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/wErlsSyiwD">pic.twitter.com/wErlsSyiwD</a>

    The Phillies now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 thanks largely to Segura, whose efforts were recognized on Twitter.

    Alex Coffey @byalexcoffey

    This is wild lol <a href="https://t.co/MrS382dL3Q">pic.twitter.com/MrS382dL3Q</a>

    Anthony Castrovince @castrovince

    Jean Segura’s had a crazy year tonight.

    Pat Huggins @phuggsports

    Segura running the gamut of emotions tonight. Geez.

    Sheil Kapadia @SheilKapadia

    Jean Segura so far tonight:<br><br>* Error at 2nd on potential double play ball<br><br>* Huge 2-out RBI single with a bat spike<br><br>* Picked off at first<br><br>What a roller coaster lol. And it's only the 5th inning!

    James Seltzer @JamesSeltzer

    Jean Segura is having an all time rollercoaster of a game lol

    Tim Kelly @TimKellySports

    The 30 for 30 on Jean Segura's game tonight will be wild.

    Game 4 will go down Saturday in Philadelphia at 7:45 p.m. ET.

