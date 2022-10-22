Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Hyped on Twitter as NBA's Best Duo as Celtics Top Heat

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night at FTX Arena to move to 2-0 on the season, and the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown was once again the catalyst for the victory.

Tatum finished with 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in the win, making 10 of 22 shots from the floor and 2 of 7 shots from deep. Brown, meanwhile, finished with 28 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, making 12 of 18 shots from the floor and 2 of 3 shots from beyond the arc.

It's just two games into the 2022-23 campaign, but Tatum and Brown have picked up right where they left off, and they look like a duo that can lead the Celtics back to the NBA Finals later this season.

Following Tatum and Brown's impressive performances on Thursday, NBA Twitter hyped them up as the best duo in the NBA:

It's still way too early in the season to be making NBA Finals predictions, but the Celtics very clearly have all the makings to get back to the big stage for the second straight season.

Boston has already beaten two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. If the Celtics continue playing at a high level, they will be one of the toughest teams to play against.

The Celtics are back in action Saturday against the Orlando Magic before traveling to face the Chicago Bulls on Monday.