X

    Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Hyped on Twitter as NBA's Best Duo as Celtics Top Heat

    Erin WalshOctober 22, 2022

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics shoots past Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the first quarter at FTX Arena on October 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night at FTX Arena to move to 2-0 on the season, and the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown was once again the catalyst for the victory.

    Tatum finished with 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in the win, making 10 of 22 shots from the floor and 2 of 7 shots from deep. Brown, meanwhile, finished with 28 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, making 12 of 18 shots from the floor and 2 of 3 shots from beyond the arc.

    It's just two games into the 2022-23 campaign, but Tatum and Brown have picked up right where they left off, and they look like a duo that can lead the Celtics back to the NBA Finals later this season.

    Following Tatum and Brown's impressive performances on Thursday, NBA Twitter hyped them up as the best duo in the NBA:

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jayson is averaging 32.0 points.<br><br>Jaylen is averaging 31.5 points.<br><br>The Celtics are 2-0. <a href="https://t.co/7jDvO9jUmF">pic.twitter.com/7jDvO9jUmF</a>

    Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Hyped on Twitter as NBA's Best Duo as Celtics Top Heat
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Blake. @Mindofbg_

    Tatum &amp; Brown the best duo in the league call me bias idc.

    jeffrey pendergrass @onlyoneshontez

    celtics still the best team in the east. tatum &amp; brown ain’t playing with nobodyyyyy

    🦅 /✌️ @KenHeLive

    Tatum &amp; Brown gotta be the best duo in the league at this point right?

    Jalen @CHINO_2800

    Tatum &amp; Brown feeding off each other is what they were missing last yr

    Mukala Kabongo 🇨🇩 @mukala_K

    Tatum &amp; Brown have been impressive these first two games.

    abby @abdulali_2

    Tatum Brown best duo in the league

    Febreezzyy @Marcus_Febres

    Tatum &amp; Brown best duo in the league

    Haze. @djhazecny

    Tatum-Brown duo is something else.

    Dj Focus 👨🏽‍💻 @DjFocus_

    Tatum &amp; Brown are easily the two best players on the floor rn &amp; it’s not even close 😂 my boys are really the best duo in the league

    Chi Chi @AllMoneyInChi

    Tatum &amp; Brown really Top 2 DUO in the league &amp; they not 2!

    Paulie Walnuts @_JKane_

    Celtics might finish the job this season that Tatum/Brown tandem is lethal

    Gouenty Apparel @Gouenty_Inc

    This Tatum-Brown duo is on another level this season. This duo is really cooking.

    It's still way too early in the season to be making NBA Finals predictions, but the Celtics very clearly have all the makings to get back to the big stage for the second straight season.

    Boston has already beaten two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. If the Celtics continue playing at a high level, they will be one of the toughest teams to play against.

    The Celtics are back in action Saturday against the Orlando Magic before traveling to face the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.