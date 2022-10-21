Marlins Rumors: Skip Schumaker Among 'Top Candidates' for Managerial Vacancy

Brett Davis/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins have reportedly interviewed St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker for their vacant managerial job.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Schumaker is considered one of the top candidates for the Marlins job.

Miami is looking to replace Don Mattingly, who agreed to part ways with the Marlins at the conclusion of the 2022 regular season after spending seven years as the team's manager.

Schumaker, 42, has been in coaching since 2017 when he was hired as first base coach of the San Diego Padres. The team later promoted him to associate manager before the 2020 campaign.

The Cardinals hired Schumaker as their bench coach prior to the 2022 season, and he helped lead them to a National League Central Division title and playoff berth.

Prior to becoming a coach, Schumaker spent 11 seasons as an MLB outfielder and second baseman for the Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds, hitting .278 with 28 home runs and 284 RBI. He also won the 2011 World Series with St. Louis.

The Marlins are coming off a 69-93 season, and they have reached the playoffs just once since winning the second World Series in franchise history in 2003.

That playoff appearance came during the COVID-shortened 2020 season when each league had eight playoff teams. Miami qualified with a 31-29 record and upset the Chicago Cubs in the first round before falling 3-0 to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

Over the course of a full 162-game season, the Marlins have not finished with a winning record since going 87-75 in 2009, meaning Schumaker or whoever secures the managerial job will have their work cut out for them.

The Marlins do have some solid players who could lead a turnaround in the near future.

Most notably, Miami boasts a starting rotation led by 2022 NL Cy Young Award candidate Sandy Alcantara, along with other promising, young arms like Pablo Lopez, Jesus Luzardo, Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera and Trevor Rogers.

If the Marlins can acquire or develop more offensive firepower, they have a chance to be far more competitive.