Lakers Rumors: Moe Harkless Interests LA After Being Released by Rockets

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in free-agent wing Maurice Harkless after the Houston Rockets waived the 29-year-old on Oct. 11.

NBA reporter Marc Stein relayed the news:

"There were also some fresh rumbles this week that the Lakers have given some internal consideration to the merits of free-agent swingman Moe Harkless, who is only a career 32.0 [percent] shooter from deep but theoretically helps address a lack of reliable wings that is almost as glaring as the Lakers’ shooting deficiencies."

Shams Charania of Stadium reported later Friday that the Lakers brought Harkless in "for a free-agent workout and meeting this week."

The Lakers have started this season 0-2, although their defeats were to a pair of teams (Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers) that are expected to compete for the NBA title. Still, L.A.'s outside shooting woes have taken center stage thus far, with the team making just 19 of 85 three-pointers (22.4 percent).

The 10-year NBA veteran played for the Sacramento Kings last season. He averaged 4.6 points on 45.9 percent shooting (30.7 percent from three-point range) and 2.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. He played in 47 contests (24 starts).

During the offseason, Harkless was traded from the Kings to the Atlanta Hawks, who later dealt him to the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC soon sent Harkless to the Rockets, who waived him two weeks later.

Harkless may not help fix the Lakers' shooting problems, as he's made just 30.0 percent of his threes over the past four years. But L.A. clearly needs some help on the wing, and Harkless could at least offer some depth.

He provides size at 6'7" and can help on the defensive end as well. Per Basketball Reference, Harkless has not had a negative defensive box plus/minus in all 10 of his NBA campaigns.

For now, Harkless remains a free agent, and the Lakers are looking to get into the win column. Their next chance to do so is Sunday at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.