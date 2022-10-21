Bruce Bochy Named New Rangers Manager; Won 3 World Series Titles with Giants

Glenn Gervot/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After three years of retirement, Bruce Bochy is returning to Major League Baseball as manager of the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers announced on Friday they have agreed to a three-year deal with Bochy through the 2025 season.

"As we went through the interview process, Bruce’s passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident. It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington," Rangers general manager Chris Young said of Bochy's hiring.

Expectations were high for the Rangers coming into the 2022 season. The front office spent more than $500 million combined to sign Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray in free agency.

Things didn't work out as planned, as the Rangers struggled en route to a 68-94 record. Chris Woodward, who was in his fourth season, was fired as manager on Aug. 15 after a 51-63 start.

Third-base coach Tony Beasley replaced Woodward as interim manager for the rest of the season.

Bochy spent 25 consecutive years as a manager from 1995-2019. He began his managerial career with the San Diego Padres when he took over for Jim Riggleman.

Before getting into coaching, Bochy played nine seasons in the big leagues from 1978-87. He had stints with the Houston Astros, New York Mets and Padres before retiring.

The Padres ended an 11-year playoff drought in 1996 when they won the National League West. Bochy was named NL Manager of the Year for leading the team to a 91-71 record that season.

San Diego made the playoffs three more times under Bochy, including an appearance in the 1998 World Series.

Following the 2006 season, Bochy left San Diego to replace Felipe Alou as manager of the San Francisco Giants. He had back-to-back losing seasons in 2007 and 2008 and missed the playoffs again in 2009 to begin his tenure in the Bay Area.

Starting with the 2010 season, the Giants had one of the best five-season runs in franchise history. Bochy led them to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. They also posted winning records seven times in eight seasons from 2009-16.

Bochy announced in February 2019 he was going to retire after the upcoming season. He did manage France last month during World Baseball Classic qualifying games in Germany.

The 67-year-old ranks seventh in MLB history in games managed (4,032) and 12th in wins (2,003).

Texas hasn't finished with a winning record or made the playoffs since going 95-67 in 2016.