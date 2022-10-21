WWE Rumors on Bray Wyatt and King of the Ring; Latest on Goldberg's Contract Expiring

Set Number: X161332 TK1

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE's Reported Plans for Bray Wyatt

WWE is reportedly making significant plans for Bray Wyatt and many aspects of his character moving forward.

According to Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), WWE is planning to continue to utilize the mask and character that made its presence felt on last week's episode of SmackDown.

In his first appearance since returning at Extreme Rules, Wyatt cut a heartfelt promo last week on SmackDown. However, he was interrupted by a figure who was wearing the same mask Wyatt wore at Extreme Rules, known internally as "Uncle Howdy."

SmackDown ended on a cliffhanger, but it seems as though fans will gain much more perspective about the Uncle Howdy character and how it relates to Wyatt in the weeks and months to come.

Additionally, Fightful (h/t Jenkins) reported that it looks like Wyatt will be a full-time member of the SmackDown roster moving forward.

It was noted that there was initially talk of Wyatt appearing on both Raw and SmackDown, but that seemingly won't be the case, as Wyatt is reportedly scheduled only for SmackDown again this week.

SmackDown on Fox is WWE's most-watched weekly show, so it makes sense for WWE to make one of its most popular and intriguing characters exclusive to the blue brand for now.

There is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding Wyatt, his story and who his first feud will be against, and that should keep fans tuning in for a long time to come.

WWE Reportedly Considering Bringing Back King of the Ring PPV

For the first time since 2002, King of the Ring reportedly may be set to return as a standalone pay-per-view next year.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Jenkins), WWE has held talks about bringing back King of the Ring, which would include both the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments.

The first King of the Ring pay-per-view was held in 1993, and it lasted through 2002. Most of those events featured one-night-only tournaments to crown the King of the Ring for that year.

WWE has held King of the Ring tournaments here and there since 2002, but they have not been part of their own pay-per-view, as Meltzer noted that Vince McMahon got rid of the pay-per-view due to low buyrates.

Last year, WWE had a King of the Ring tournament and the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament for women with the final matches taking place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

King of the Ring is a popular concept among old-school wrestling fans, meaning it could create quite a buzz if the pay-per-view returns.

Since taking over as head of WWE creative in July, Triple H has not been shy about putting his mark on the company by re-signing talent and changing up the overall presentation.

Triple H rarely hesitates to make a nod to the past, with the most obvious example being the arrival of WarGames on the main roster at Survivor Series next month.

A King of the Ring pay-per-view would be another example of Triple H giving longtime fans what they want, and that should only continue to change the narrative surrounding WWE for the better.

Goldberg Says His WWE Contract is Expiring Soon

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is soon set to become a free agent.

During an appearance on the Roman Atwood Podcast (h/t WrestlingInc's Robert Gunier) this week, Goldberg confirmed that his WWE contract only has two months remaining on it.

Goldberg previously noted that his clash with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February was the final match on his WWE deal, and he has not competed in the ring since then.

The 55-year-old veteran has been with WWE as a part-time performer since returning in 2016, and he has made a sizable impact during that time, beating Brock Lesnar and holding the Universal Championship twice.

Goldberg has lost four of his past five matches, though, which suggests WWE has been fading him to some degree.

Since Goldberg's return and all of his matches came under the leadership of Vince McMahon, it is unclear if the company will have any interest in retaining Goldberg now that Triple H is running creative and Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving in co-CEO roles.

While Goldberg still has star power and generates interest among older fans, there seemingly isn't much left for him to do in WWE.

Should Goldberg become a free agent, it is fair to wonder if All Elite Wrestling would consider offering him a contract since the promotion has not shied away from signing former WWE talent in the past.

