    Clippers' Paul George Partnering with BetterHelp to Provide $3M of Free Therapy

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 21, 2022

    Los Angeles Clippers superstar forward Paul George is teaming with BetterHelp to provide people with up to $3 million worth of free therapy.

    In a press release provided to Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com, George discussed the motivation behind the initiative:

    "Mental health is just as important as physical health to me. I can be in the best physical shape of my life but if my mental health is lacking, it won't make a difference.

    "Getting help to better yourself mentally has been extremely important in my life and has allowed me to be the player, father, husband and person I am today. This is why I am so excited to partner with BetterHelp to provide access to free therapy and help raise mental-health awareness around the world."

    In conjunction with the partnership, BetterHelp is allowing users to sign up online for a free month of therapy.

    George is joining several other athletes in working with BetterHelp, as tennis stars Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz are part of the campaign as well.

    Many NBA players have opened up about their struggles with mental health in recent years, and George is among them.

    The 13-year NBA veteran and seven-time All-Star appeared on the show How Hungry Are You? (h/t SI.com's Farbod Esnaashari) in February and discussed the mental-health issues he has gone through.

    He specifically mentioned being inside the NBA bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic and being unable to sleep due to anxiety, especially if he didn't play well that night.

    Now, with an assist from BetterHelp, George is drawing from his experience in an effort to put others in position to lead much healthier and happier lives.

