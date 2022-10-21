Logan Paul Says 'It's Inevitable' Jake Paul Joins WWE: 'We're Making History'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Logan Paul believes his brother, Jake Paul, will eventually follow in his footsteps by crossing over into the world of WWE.

During an interview with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports (h/t WrestlingInc's Dakota Cohen), Paul said the following regarding his younger brother joining him as part of WWE in the future:

"Truthfully, I think it's inevitable. I'm biased, but I think what we're doing is incredibly exciting, at least for me, personally, it is incredibly exciting ... If I were watching two brothers take over, and I use that word intentionally, take over two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be piqued. We're making history as we speak, and I think Jake's crossover into WWE is inevitable, and bro, I need a bloodline. Roman [Reigns] got his."

After becoming a hugely popular celebrity thanks to his work on social media and YouTube, Logan Paul transitioned into pro wrestling and made his in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania earlier this year.

He looked like a natural in teaming with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and he impressed even more a few months later when he defeated The Miz at SummerSlam in his first singles match.

Given the amount of buzz Paul has created, he is already being placed in a massive match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month, as he will challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Thus far, Paul has had to go up against Reigns' entire Bloodline stable himself, but the arrival of Jake Paul would help Logan get closer to evening the odds.

Like Logan, Jake made a name for himself on social media and YouTube, but he took a slightly different path afterwards by becoming a professional boxer.

Logan has had a couple of exhibition fights, including one against Floyd Mayweather Jr., whereas Jake's fights are official bouts that count against his record.

Thus far, Jake has enjoyed a ton of success, going 5-0 with wins over a pair of former UFC stars in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

WWE has never shied away from celebrity involvement in an effort to get more eyes on its product, and if Logan Paul continues to create interest, there is little doubt that the company will do all it can to lure in his brother at some point as well.

