Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic | Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court.

Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.

And today, we're ranking all eight in ascending order.

The criteria is based entirely on expectations for the 2022-23 season. Career accomplishments are not considered, or else LeBron would be the undeniable No. 1.