Russell Westbrook 'Absolutely' Thinks Coming off Lakers Bench Led to Hamstring Injury

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said Tuesday night that he "absolutely" believes coming off the bench in the team's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings led to him suffering a hamstring injury.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Westbrook discussed being somewhat lost when being asked to come off the bench: "I've been doing the same thing for 14 years straight. Honestly, I didn't even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to stay warm and loose. ... That's something I just wasn't accustomed to."

While head coach Darvin Ham was testing the waters to see what Westbrook would look like off the bench, he was in the starting lineup for Tuesday's season-opening 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

