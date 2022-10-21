Elijah Moore Won't Play vs. Broncos; Saleh Says Jets Won't Trade WR Despite Request

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Elijah Moore is reportedly back at the New York Jets' practice facility, but he will not take the field for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the wide receiver was at practice on Friday, one day after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Moore requested a trade and is "frustrated with his role."

However, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the Ole Miss product will not play against Denver. He also said the team has no intention of trading Moore, adding the request is "part of what we deal with every day."

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets sent the wide receiver home Thursday for what they deemed a "personal day."

Cimini reported New York is not considering trading the 22-year-old even though Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur "believed it would be best if Moore left the facility for a day to let his emotions—and theirs—settle down" after he told people within the organization he is not happy with his role.

He had zero targets in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers and tweeted the following: "If I say what I really wanna say...I'll be the selfish guy...we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I'll be solid. So I'll just stay quiet. Just know I don't understand either."

While Moore may be frustrated, the Jets are one of the NFL's pleasant surprises in the early going this season.

They are 4-2 following three straight victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Packers. The Green Bay win in particular was impressive, as the defense held Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense to a mere 10 points.

The offense didn't air it out as much while protecting leads and attempted just 39 combined passes against the Dolphins and Packers. Quarterback Zach Wilson pointed that out while still offering support for Moore.

"It's not a thing where I'm trying to avoid him or whatever it is, because he's a great player," Wilson said. "I'm just going through my progressions. We're always talking about routes, how we can clean things up every week. It's being patient and trusting the process. I only had 10 completions last week, but we won the game, so it's awesome. I love him, and I hope he understands he's special to our team."

Yet Moore's Ole Miss teammate, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, seemed to think he'd be better off somewhere else:

It seems as if Moore will remain with the Jets barring a change of heart from the team, and his presence could help them compete in games they are trailing and need to turn to the aerial attack more than they have in the recent past.

They play three straight AFC East divisional games against the New England Patriots (twice) and Buffalo Bills after the Broncos matchup, so those situations could be on the immediate horizon even though he won't take the field in Denver.