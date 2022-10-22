UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev square off before UFC 280. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The weigh-ins are done and the stage is set for UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi with Charles Oliveira taking on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight strap in the main event.

Do Bronx will attempt to regain the title of champion after losing it on the scales last time out. He defeated Justin Gaethje in what was supposed to be a title defense but he weighed in at 155.5 pounds, a half-pound over the limit.

Now, he'll face one of the hottest prospects in the UFC in Makhachev. He's on a 10-fight heater including a submission win over Dan Hooker and a TKO win over Bobby Green in the first round.

In the co-main event, the bantamweight belt is on the line when Aljamain Sterling meets T.J. Dillashaw with the strap on the line. The next challenger for that belt might just come from the fight that comes before it with Sean O'Malley meeting Petr Yan.

Here's a look at the complete card, the latest odds and predictions for the biggest fights.