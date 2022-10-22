UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and MoreOctober 22, 2022
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More
The weigh-ins are done and the stage is set for UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi with Charles Oliveira taking on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight strap in the main event.
Do Bronx will attempt to regain the title of champion after losing it on the scales last time out. He defeated Justin Gaethje in what was supposed to be a title defense but he weighed in at 155.5 pounds, a half-pound over the limit.
Now, he'll face one of the hottest prospects in the UFC in Makhachev. He's on a 10-fight heater including a submission win over Dan Hooker and a TKO win over Bobby Green in the first round.
In the co-main event, the bantamweight belt is on the line when Aljamain Sterling meets T.J. Dillashaw with the strap on the line. The next challenger for that belt might just come from the fight that comes before it with Sean O'Malley meeting Petr Yan.
Here's a look at the complete card, the latest odds and predictions for the biggest fights.
UFC 280 Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)
Charles Oliveira (+165) vs. Islam Makhachev (-195)
Aljamain Sterling (-175) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+150)
Petr Yan (-275) vs. Sean O’Malley (+230)
Beneil Dariush (+180) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (-210)
Katlyn Chookagian (+185) vs. Manon Fiorot (-215)
Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)
Belal Muhammad (+120) vs. Sean Brady (-140)
Makhmud Muradov (+180) vs. Caio Borralho (-210)
Volkan Oezdemir (+155) vs. Nikita Krylov (-180)
Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-165) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (+140)
Armen Petrosyan (-200) vs. AJ Dobson (+170)
Malcolm Gordon (+750) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (-1150)
Karol Rosa (-390) vs. Lina Lansberg (+320)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oliveira Finds a Way Against Makhachev
Charles Oliveira is the last man to wear the lightweight championship belt but he'll enter Saturday's main event as an underdog to Islam Makhachev in the main event.
The Brazilian has proven people wrong before. He wasn't the favorite in fights against Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson, yet he found ways to beat them both.
Now Oliveira is more than a 2-1 underdog against a fighter who has yet to even headline a pay-per-view.
Makhachev has been dominant inside the cage. He's on a 10-fight win streak that spans all the way back to 2016. Six of those wins have come by either submission or knockout. With Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, he's taken the mantle from his coach as one of the most feared men in the division.
But his resume still has some holes in it. He hasn't fought anyone in the top five. That doesn't mean he wouldn't beat those fighters. It just means he hasn't been tested the same way that Oliveira has.
Do Bronx has fought some of the best names in the lightweight division and has been in tough fights before.
Oliveira's jiu-jitsu could be enough to counter Makhachev's wrestling and we just haven't seen him have to go to a Plan B against an opponent as good as Oliveira.
Prediction: Oliveira via decision
Sterling Solidifies Champion Status with Win over Dillashaw
Both Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw have a lot at stake at UFC 280.
For Sterling, it's legitimacy as a champion. Sterling has the belt by virtue of two somewhat controversial wins over Petr Yan. A win here would allow his title reign to get some separation from Yan and forge his own legacy as a titleholder.
For Dillashaw, it's about redemption. The former champion has been relatively inactive thanks to a combination of injuries and a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
The 36-year-old has only fought once since January 2019, a split-decision win over Cory Sandhagen.
There's a lot of projection when it comes to predicting what Dillashaw will look like in this fight. Prime Dillashaw would be a heavy favorite. His ability to negate his opponent's wrestling and pick apart a fighter on the feet would match up well against Sterling.
That might not be the case anymore though. As he ages, the quickness that once helped him avoid getting taken down might fail him in this one as a younger Sterling enacts his own gameplan.
Prediction: Sterling via decision
Yan Edges out O'Malley in Back-and-Forth Striking Affair
The lead-in to the two title fights might be the most interesting matchup on the card. Suga Sean O'Malley will see the toughest test of his career when he steps into the cage against Petr Yan.
O'Malley has been given every platform to blossom into a UFC superstar. The eclectic striker is fun to watch and certainly has the magnetic charisma to become a draw outside of the cage.
But the lone criticism that holds water right now is that the promotion has made sure O'Malley gets favorable matchups. The toughest test to date for the 27-year-old was Marlon "Chito" Vera and the veteran handed him his first UFC loss.
Now, he's going to fight a former champion who narrowly lost to Aljamain Sterling twice.
O'Malley's reach advantage is going to be an interesting element of the fight. The 5'11" O'Malley has incredible length for a bantamweight. The 5'7" Yan has a reach of just 67 inches to O'Malley's 72.
Still, Yan has dealt with a size disadvantage before. His explosiveness and ringcraft make him a tough out for anyone and he should be eager to prove he's still championship material.
O'Malley is good enough to have his moments but Yan will have enough to get the nod in a close fight.
Prediction: Yan via decision
