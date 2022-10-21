Kyler Murray on Exchange with Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: 'We’re All Good'

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed any issues with head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a heated sideline interaction during Thursday's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray explained his reaction was prompted by Kingsbury's animated behavior.

"It was just in the moment and after that, we’re all good," Murray said.

The incident occurred with 2:32 remaining in the second quarter when Murray called a timeout with the play clock winding down. Television cameras showed him mouthing "calm the f--k down" to Kingsbury as he was walking to the sideline.

"The clock was running down and we couldn't have got off the play that we were trying to run," Murray told reporters. "So, it was, I guess it's my fault. I'll take it."

Kingsbury joked after the game that Murray "said I didn't look good on TV acting that fiery."

Much has been made about the relationship between Murray and the Cardinals. After he signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension in July, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the deal included a clause requiring the two-time Pro Bowler to complete four hours of independent study every week.

Amid backlash to the clause, the Cardinals announced on July 28 they were removing it from Murray's deal.

Things have been rough for the Cardinals since the season began. They averaged 19 points and 346 yards per game through the first six weeks. Their 2-4 record entering Week 7 was the worst in the NFC West.

Despite scoring 42 points against the Saints, Arizona's offense still didn't look like it did at its peak from the 2021 season. The unit managed just 326 total yards, with 14 points coming from the defense on two pick-sixes late in the first half.

Week 7 did mark the season debut for DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro wide receiver was suspended for the first six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins made his presence felt against the Saints with 103 yards on 10 receptions. He is only the second Arizona receiver to have at least 100 yards in a game this season (Marquise Brown in Week 3).

The Cardinals will have a couple of extra days off to prepare for their Week 8 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 30.