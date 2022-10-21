X

    Lakers' LeBron James Passes Paul Pierce for 10th on NBA's All-Time 3-Point List

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 21, 2022

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James claimed sole possession of 10th place on the NBA's all-time three-pointers list Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

    James entered the game with 2,143 made threes, putting him level with Paul Pierce. He didn't take long to move ahead of Pierce for good, connecting at the 10:30 mark of the first quarter.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    Another night, another milestone. <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> passes Paul Pierce to enter the top 10 of the all-time 3-point list. <a href="https://t.co/Sk2Mb3oD7H">pic.twitter.com/Sk2Mb3oD7H</a>

    NBA @NBA

    LeBron for 3! 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KiaTipOff22?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KiaTipOff22</a> Live Now on TNT <a href="https://t.co/SPHJlkwHRC">pic.twitter.com/SPHJlkwHRC</a>

    Few aspects of his game symbolize LeBron's growth as a player better than his shooting.

    As a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003-04, he shot just 29 percent from beyond the arc. His shooting form was almost unrecognizable from what it would become.

    By the time he got to the Miami Heat, James had transformed his jumper to become a much more fluid motion. The result was him posting a 36.2 percent clip from deep in 2011-12 and reaching 40.6 percent in 2012-13.

    Nobody will ever confuse James for Stephen Curry, but his climb up the all-time three-pointer chart is evidence of the all-encompassing offensive game he has utilized across a Hall of Fame career.

