Lakers' LeBron James Passes Paul Pierce for 10th on NBA's All-Time 3-Point List

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James claimed sole possession of 10th place on the NBA's all-time three-pointers list Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

James entered the game with 2,143 made threes, putting him level with Paul Pierce. He didn't take long to move ahead of Pierce for good, connecting at the 10:30 mark of the first quarter.

Few aspects of his game symbolize LeBron's growth as a player better than his shooting.

As a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003-04, he shot just 29 percent from beyond the arc. His shooting form was almost unrecognizable from what it would become.

By the time he got to the Miami Heat, James had transformed his jumper to become a much more fluid motion. The result was him posting a 36.2 percent clip from deep in 2011-12 and reaching 40.6 percent in 2012-13.

Nobody will ever confuse James for Stephen Curry, but his climb up the all-time three-pointer chart is evidence of the all-encompassing offensive game he has utilized across a Hall of Fame career.