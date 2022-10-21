Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee."

Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long.

Wojnarowski pointed out he started as the general manager of the franchise's G League team, the Motor City Cruise, in March 2021. He was then promoted to assistant general manager of the NBA team in June.

Prior to joining the Pistons, Murphy was a collegiate coach with stops as an assistant for Kent State and Syracuse before he was the head coach of Eastern Michigan for 10 seasons from 2011-12 through 2020-21.

Detroit started its 2022-23 season on Wednesday with a victory over the Orlando Magic.