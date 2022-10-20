Cavaliers' Darius Garland Won't Need Surgery for Eye Injury; No Structural Damage

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland suffered a left eye injury in Wednesday's season-opener against the Toronto Raptors, but he appears to have avoided a disastrous situation.

The Cavaliers announced that Garland will not need surgery after testing revealed "no structural damage." He will continue to be evaluated in the coming days.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.