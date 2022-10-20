X

    Cavaliers' Darius Garland Won't Need Surgery for Eye Injury; No Structural Damage

    Doric SamOctober 20, 2022

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 08: Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers smiles during the Wine and Gold Scrimmage on October 08, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio at the Wolstein Center. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

    Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland suffered a left eye injury in Wednesday's season-opener against the Toronto Raptors, but he appears to have avoided a disastrous situation.

    The Cavaliers announced that Garland will not need surgery after testing revealed "no structural damage." He will continue to be evaluated in the coming days.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.