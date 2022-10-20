Bobby Lashley Wants The Rock at WWE WrestleMania amid Rumors About Roman Reigns

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

While wrestling fans have been buzzing about a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania, another WWE Superstar has seemingly thrown their hat in the ring for a clash with The Great One.

During an interview with Rainmaker NYC (h/t Sunil Joseph of ThirstyForNews.com), Lashley was asked who he would like to face at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California, next year and said the following:

"There's always some big names in the business and no matter what, I mean this is not my matchup, but The Rock is always a huge, iconic figure. I think there's other people that are more in line. Brock [Lesnar] is always a big one, but you know this scene is always there. You know for me it's always the big matches. Everybody wants a good match."

The Rock has not had an official, advertised match in nearly 10 years, as he last faced John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 29. Due to the emergence of Reigns, however, speculation has increased regarding him making a return to WWE.

Reigns, who is The Rock's real-life cousin, is on the greatest run of his career and in the middle of a nearly 800-day run as world champion. Both he and The Rock have publicly indicated that they are open to wrestling each other as well.

WWE has yet to confirm a Reigns vs. The Rock match, but Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of ThirstyForNews.com) reported in August that Reigns vs. The Rock is "100 percent the plan" for WrestleMania 39 if The Rock can make time in his busy schedule.

Lashley may not quite be at the level of Reigns, but he has been among WWE's top stars since returning to the company in 2018, holding the WWE Championship twice.

He recently dropped the United States Championship to Seth Rollins, but it was a vehicle to place him in a feud with Lesnar, who he is set to face at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5.

Lashley and Lesnar have only faced each other once before in a singles match, and doing it on the Grandest Stage of Them All would likely appeal to a large portion of the fanbase, but Lashley vs. The Rock would be a fun encounter as well if WWE can ever find a way to make it happen.

