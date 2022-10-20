76ers' Joel Embiid Says Not Winning NBA Title Feels Like 'Frickin' Wasted Time'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite being one of the most successful NBA players of this generation, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is not content with anything but an NBA championship.

Speaking to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Embiid said not winning a championship feels "like you just frickin' wasted time."

Embiid has a unique perspective because he can directly impact the outcome of a game, meaning losses and wins can be more directly attributed to his play than that of most in the league. He has felt the toll of devastating playoff losses throughout his career.

One of the most indelible images from Embiid's career was his emotional reaction after Kawhi Leonard's four-bounce buzzer beater gave the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 win over the Sixers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Few players in the NBA have more fire and passion than Embiid. He's embraced being the face of Philadelphia basketball, with often positive results for himself and the team.

A five-time All-Star, Embiid has finished second in MVP voting in each of the past two seasons. The Sixers have made the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons, but they have yet to advance past the second round.

Philadelphia's last appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals was during the 2000-01 season. The team defeated the Milwaukee Bucks to reach the NBA Finals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

No one will argue that Embiid's career has been a failure to this point, but the 28-year-old is still chasing the championship that has eluded the 76ers franchise for 39 years.