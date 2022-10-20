Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Becky Lynch, MJF and More

1 of 4

Despite rumors and expectations that The Man was ahead of schedule with her shoulder injury and may have returned in September, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, "We were told that the company had yet to follow up with Becky Lynch about a possible return at that point, and was never slated for a September return."

Sapp added: "We were told that her doctors and physical therapists had thought it would be at least a couple of months before she could get near a ring. There's no definitive timetable on her return."

Lynch was last seen on the receiving end of a vicious beatdown by Damage CTRL two nights after SummerSlam in which she was written off of television for the foreseeable future.

Upon her return, she will almost certainly be feuding with Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The former Raw women's champion teased a return to her The Man persona, something that had sparked renewed interest in her just before her injury.

Lynch has been one of the biggest stars in WWE for the last four years and will be a major asset for Triple H and the creative forces when she returns.

A match with Bayley, which has not happened as much as you may think on WWE television, would be a clash between two of the four women most synonymous with the women's revolution in the company and a main event-worthy showdown.

