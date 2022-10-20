Nets' Kyrie Irving Says Ben Simmons Fouling out 'Not an Option' After Loss vs. Pels

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets opened their season with a 130-108 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans that notably featured the team debut of Ben Simmons, who fouled out in 23 minutes after posting four points, five rebounds and five assists.

After the game, Nets guard Kyrie Irving told reporters that "fouling out is not an option" for Simmons due to his value to the team.

Simmons, a three-time All-Star, played his first game with the Nets since being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers in February. He did not play for Brooklyn last year due to a herniated disk in his back.

Wednesday did not go well for Simmons, although most of the rest of the Nets struggled as well. Irving shot just 6-of-19, while Day'Ron Sharpe went 1-of-8 from the field. Brooklyn hit just 10-of-33 three-pointers.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' offense exploded thanks to Brandon Ingram (28 points) and Zion Williamson (25). New Orleans jumped out to a 32-14 first-quarter lead and also dropped 40 points in the third quarter.

Simmons and the Nets will look to get in the win column when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday.