    NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 20, 2022

    New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson, left, drives past Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton, top right, and Ben Simmons during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back.

    And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

    NBA @NBA

    Zion muscles through the paint for his first basket in his return! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KiaTipOff22?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KiaTipOff22</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZSriqWrxaW">pic.twitter.com/ZSriqWrxaW</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Zion and the Pels looking good 👀<br><br>They're up 39-24 against Brooklyn <a href="https://t.co/9kAHTJKnQb">pic.twitter.com/9kAHTJKnQb</a>

    The multitude of defenders the Nets threw his way did little to slow him down, and NBA Twitter was enjoying every second of his much-awaited return:

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    Zion Williamson is absurd

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    if Zion gets the ball within 10 feet of the rim, you can see and hear the collective “god damnit” groan from the defense through the tv. a whole lot of pointing after the bucket like “thought you had him.” dont blame any of you. family first.

    Jake Madison @NOLAJake

    Ben Simmons is an All-Defensive team guy and Zion has done whatever he wants

    Dan Devine @YourManDevine

    Nic Claxton is doing his level best, but he would need to be -- let's estimate -- three or four Nic Claxtons wide to have a prayer when Zion puts the shoulder into him.

    Zion @ZionOlojede

    People act like there’s a man on this Earth that can guard Zion Williamson lol

    Van Lathan Jr @VanLathan

    Welp, Zion has lost zero athleticism

    Tas Melas @TasMelas

    Zion Williamson is back and he’s full Zion.

    John DeShazier @JohnDeShazier

    This is some of the craziest ish I've seen. Zion is a menace. <a href="https://t.co/AtLzT0fD9r">https://t.co/AtLzT0fD9r</a>

    There was nothing but good vibes for the Pelicans on Wednesday night.

    They got the easy win against a talented Brooklyn side, Williamson looked explosive and efficient in 30 total minutes and the team's big three of Williamson, Brandon Ingram (28 points, seven boards, five assists) and CJ McCollum (21 points, six assists, three steals) all played well and coexisted nicely.

    Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

    This Pelicans team is going to be FUN this season!

    Contrast that to the Nets, whose big three was led by a strong showing Durant (32). That's where the positives ended, however, as Irving struggled massively from the field (6-of-19, 15 points) and Ben Simmons attempted just three shots, notched four points and fouled out in his regular-season debut with the team.

    It's one game of 82, of course, and the Pelicans won't pop champagne any more than the Nets will throw in the towel.

    But New Orleans has to be thrilled to see Williamson look so good in his return to the court. If he can stay healthy, the Pelicans have the look of a very scary team.

