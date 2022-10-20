NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back.

And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

The multitude of defenders the Nets threw his way did little to slow him down, and NBA Twitter was enjoying every second of his much-awaited return:

There was nothing but good vibes for the Pelicans on Wednesday night.

They got the easy win against a talented Brooklyn side, Williamson looked explosive and efficient in 30 total minutes and the team's big three of Williamson, Brandon Ingram (28 points, seven boards, five assists) and CJ McCollum (21 points, six assists, three steals) all played well and coexisted nicely.

Contrast that to the Nets, whose big three was led by a strong showing Durant (32). That's where the positives ended, however, as Irving struggled massively from the field (6-of-19, 15 points) and Ben Simmons attempted just three shots, notched four points and fouled out in his regular-season debut with the team.

It's one game of 82, of course, and the Pelicans won't pop champagne any more than the Nets will throw in the towel.

But New Orleans has to be thrilled to see Williamson look so good in his return to the court. If he can stay healthy, the Pelicans have the look of a very scary team.