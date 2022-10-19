Fantasy Alert: Robbie Anderson Reportedly Will Play for Cardinals vs. Saints on TNF

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Fantasy football managers hoping a change of scenery will help wide receiver Robbie Anderson rediscover his form reportedly won't have long to find out if that will be the case.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Anderson will take the field for the Arizona Cardinals for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Arizona acquired Anderson from the Carolina Panthers via trade on Monday.

Anderson's time with the Panthers came to an unceremonious end, as interim head coach Steve Wilks threw him out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams following an argument with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey.

"No one is bigger than the team," Wilks told reporters. "I'm not going to focus and put a lot of attention on one individual."

Any fantasy football player who selected wide receiver D.J. Moore with an early draft pick knows things have not gone according to plan for the Carolina passing attack this season. Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker and Jacob Eason are not exactly a list of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, and Anderson's production also suffered.

It wasn't long ago that the Temple product was a game-changing wide receiver who finished the 2020 campaign with 95 catches for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns, but the season-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns is the only time he has finished a game with more than 32 receiving yards this year.

From a fantasy perspective, things can only get better for Anderson.

Kyler Murray may be struggling with some consistency issues of his own, but he is more reliable than the signal-callers in Carolina at this point. Playing time also shouldn't be a problem, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Marquise Brown will miss approximately six weeks with a nonsurgical fracture in his foot.

DeAndre Hopkins is eligible to return from his six-game suspension for Thursday's contest, so Anderson surely won't be the No. 1 option. He also has to compete for targets with tight end Zach Ertz and secondary options such as Rondale Moore and A.J. Green.

For that reason, fantasy managers should wait before putting Anderson back in their starting lineups. It could take him a game or two to become accustomed to a new offense, and he isn't going to be Murray's primary option.

But he should be more productive than he was in Carolina this year.