Report: Robbie Anderson Traded to Cardinals from Panthers for Multiple Draft Picks

Just one day after Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was seen arguing with coaches and was kicked off the sidelines by head coach Steve Wilkes, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Anderson was traded for a 2024 sixth round draft pick and a 2025 seventh round draft pick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the agreement.

The move for Anderson comes after Marquise Brown suffered a "potentially season-ending foot injury" in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brown will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, per Schefter.

"No one is bigger than the team," Wilks told reporters when asked about Anderson after Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. "I'm not going to focus and put a lot of attention on one individual."

Anderson said he wasn't happy at being benched, as he didn't play in the second half.

"You shouldn't be OK with not being on that turf," he told reporters. "You should want to make a play. Losing is not acceptable. You don't play this game to lose. You could consider me a loser my whole life growing up. I didn't get this far in life to continue to be a loser. It's not what I work for."

The deal ends Anderson's two-year run with the Panthers after he signed with the team as a free agent in 2020.

The 28-year-old wideout saw his production dip considerably last season. After posting 95 catches for 1,096 yards in his first season in Carolina, Anderson mustered just 53 receptions for 519 yards in 2021. The Panthers dealt with subpar quarterback play throughout most of the season, which might explain the drop in Anderson's numbers.

Despite never missing a game in his two years with the Panthers, Anderson reached the end zone a total of eight times, with five touchdowns coming last year.

Anderson spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2016. He didn't record 1,000 receiving yards in any of the four seasons.

Anderson is known as a speedster who can stretch the field with his big-play ability. He's averaged at least 14 yards per catch in four of his six seasons. He's also recorded a catch of 50 yards or more every year he's been in the NFL. But Anderson's first year in Carolina showed he can be much more than a deep-ball receiver, so it's up to the Cardinals to use him in a way that maximizes his abilities.

The presence of Anderson should be a welcome sight for Kyler Murray, and should fit in nicely alongside top receiver DeAndre Hopkins once he returns from suspension.