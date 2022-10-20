Ranking Bulls' Most Important Games of 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

1 of 3

Between these recent injury issues and Chicago's inability to respond to similar absences last season, the Bulls aren't exactly regarded as elites.

ESPN's Zach Lowe placed Chicago in the "Grasping at Play-in Home-court Disadvantage" tier, meaning he has the Bulls fighting for the Nos. 9 or 10 seeds. And this was before LaVine vanished on opening night.

For the Bulls to force folks to change their perceptions, they need to reel off some signature victories. This would be a massive game to get. The Bucks are Central Division rivals, one of the top teams in the Association and steered by perhaps the best player on the planet, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Any win over Milwaukee would be huge, but this could have some added juice. This is the first stop on a season-long six-game road trip that also features trips to Phoenix and Golden State. The Bulls would greatly improve their chances of exceeding expectations by nabbing this victory and using it as fuel for a successful trek out West.

