NBA Exec Says He'd Draft Victor Wembanyama No. 1 Even 'If He Breaks Both Legs'

Victor Wembanyama is such a rare talent that not even a catastrophic injury would stop at least one NBA executive from selecting him No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA draft.

An anonymous executive from a Western Conference team told The Athletic's David Aldridge that Wembanyama would be the top pick for them even if he broke both legs before the draft.

"Wembanyama has essentially told everybody, even though I’m the No. 1 pick in the draft, I’m not going to shut it down and sit and wait," the executive said. "Right there, he just solidified—if he breaks both legs, I’ll still draft him No. 1 and wait for him. The guys that scare me the most are the guys who won’t compete. And this kid says, ‘I like playing. And the only way I’m going to get better is by playing.’"

