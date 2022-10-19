Stephen Curry Calls for Brittney Griner's Release from Russia Before Warriors Opener

Stephen Curry (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry used a portion of the Golden State Warriors' ring ceremony Tuesday night to call for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia, where she's been held since being detained on drug charges in February.

Griner, whose 32nd birthday was Tuesday, received a nine-year prison sentence in August. She has appealed the decision.

The United States has engaged with Russia on discussions about a potential prisoner swap despite political tension related to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

In July, after the U.S. offered Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and fellow American detainee Paul Whelan, National Security Council communications director John Kirby told CNN's Jim Sciutto that Russia responded with a "bad faith attempt" at a counteroffer.

Few updates about the state of negotiations have been provided since Griner's prison sentence was announced.

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden met with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, and Whelan's sister, Elizabeth Whelan, to discuss the administration's continued efforts to secure their release.

"The President held the meetings to reiterate his continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "He asked after the wellbeing of Elizabeth and Cherelle and their respective families during this painful time."

Griner was traveling to Russia to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason, as she'd done since 2014, when she was detained after Russian officials said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

"I still don't understand to this day how they ended up in my bags," Griner said during her trial in July. "I didn't have any intent to use or keep in my possession any substance that is prohibited in Russia."

Several WNBA stars, including Ekaterinburg teammate Breanna Stewart, have made daily social media posts calling for her release.

Stewart and the other WNBA players who played in Russia last season—a group of around a dozen players—told Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press they wouldn't return to the Russian Premier League amid Griner's continued detainment.

Griner is one of the most decorated basketball players of her generation, having won four EuroLeague titles, three Russian Premier League titles, a WNBA championship and an NCAA championship. She's also won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.