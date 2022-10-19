Rousey Wants Paul to Beat Reigns; Bret Hart Rips Goldberg; Lashley on Retirement

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rousey Hopes Paul Beats Reigns at Crown Jewel

SmackDown women's champion Ronda Rousey expressed an unpopular opinion regarding the upcoming Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul match during her latest YouTube stream.

While discussing Reigns vs. Paul at Crown Jewel in the midst of her Baddest Stream on the Planet (h/t Amit Shukla of ThirstyForNews.com), Rousey supported the idea of Paul upsetting Reigns in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5 to become the undisputed WWE universal champion:

"Honestly, you know what, If I was booking it, I would have Logan Paul beat Roman Reigns. I would. For whatever plethora of reasons, he's one of the biggest draws right now. You want to be able to put him over. You want to legitimize him. Roman Reigns doesn't have anybody to feud with right now. That would give Roman Reigns something to do and would actually elevate Roman Reigns to be in a back-and-forth with Logan Paul.

"You know when The Bloodline starts ganging up on him, if he's having a great enough time, he's going to call his brother [Jake Paul] in, even the odds, and you can have both of them. If I was booking it, I would make sure Logan Paul is having such a great time that his brother wants to join him too."

Logan Paul has become a massive star on social media, as well as through YouTube and his Impaulsive podcast, while his younger brother, Jake Paul, has increased his own star power by becoming a professional boxer.

Jake hasn't gotten involved with WWE yet, but with Logan outnumbered against The Bloodline, it would make sense for him to show up at some point if he has any interest in pro wrestling.

Rousey went on to suggest she would have the Paul brothers beat The Usos for the tag team titles as well, which would continue the Pauls vs. The Bloodline leading up to WrestleMania next year.

The former UFC champion figures that would allow Logan and Jake Paul to turn heel and thrive in that role, plus becoming champions would make it an enjoyable experience and perhaps compel them to want to stay for the long haul.

While there may be some merit to Rousey's idea, given how big Logan and Jake Paul are as crossover stars, most of the fanbase would likely have a huge issue with Logan Paul ending Reigns' nearly 800-day title run.

Even as a heel, Reigns is beloved and respected, and fans would probably much prefer for a full-time roster member like Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins to be the one to take the titles from The Tribal Chief.

Hart Takes Another Shot at Goldberg

Bret Hart has long held a grudge against Goldberg, and there is no sign of it ending any time soon.

While speaking this week on a Facebook live stream (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Hart blasted Goldberg and suggested perennial enhancement talent Barry Horowitz is more deserving of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame: "I always thought that if Goldberg got into the Hall of Fame, then Horowitz should've gone into the Hall of Fame. Horowitz can actually wrestle. Goldberg never could. I think he got in there for hurting everybody he worked with."

Hart's issues with Goldberg date back to 1999 when they were both in WCW. During a match at Starrcade, Goldberg concussed Hart with a kick to the head, and the effects of the injury ultimately led to Hart's retirement from in-ring competition.

While Hart wrestled a handful of additional times after the match, his final WCW bout occurred less than a month later in January 2000, and he did not wrestle again after that until 2010 when he worked a few matches in WWE.

Over the years, Hart has seized every opportunity to criticize Goldberg for being an unsafe worker and blame him for cutting his career short.

Goldberg discussed his relationship with Hart during an appearance on Talk Is Jericho (h/t F4WOnline's Ian Carey) in August. Goldberg noted that he regretted injuring Hart and called it an accident. He also said he has apologized "a million times," and is now "done saying I'm sorry."

While Hart was forced into retirement, Goldberg willingly took a significant time away from wrestling before returning to WWE in 2016. He went on to win the Universal Championship twice and get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

He wrestled the final match on his WWE contract earlier this year, but the door is seemingly always open for him to return for a one-off.

Lashley Will Retire When He Starts 'Slowing Down'

Bobby Lashley has no imminent plans to retire, but he seems to know when it will be the right time to step away.

Appearing on the NotSam Wrestling show with Sam Roberts (h/t Gunjan Nath of ThirstyForNews.com), Lashley gave his thoughts on when he will take retiring under consideration:

"I'm that guy. That guy [in] the morning workouts. I'm that guy that trains hard. I'm okay with being a role model. I'm okay with all these different things. So I want to stay in the business as long as I can for that reason. But if there ever comes a time where I am running a little bit slower, I am moving a little slower, I take a bump and it's like, 'Oh no, this hurts coming back up.' You're gonna get that anyway. But if it ever gets to that point where I feel like I'm slowing down, then let's stop."

Lashley made his pro wrestling debut in 2005 and is now 46 years of age, but most would likely agree that he is better now than at any other point in his career.

He first raised his game to a new level during his run in Impact Wrestling from 2014 to 2018, and he has continued to improve since returning to WWE in 2018.

Lashley is fresh off dropping the United States Championship to Seth Rollins, but it opened the door for him to enter into a feud with a former rival in Brock Lesnar, who will face him at Crown Jewel next month.

Lesnar and Lashley had their first and only singles match at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, but there was a ton of interference, and things figure to be much cleaner this time around.

Lashley matches up well with Lesnar from a physicality standpoint, and that alone is enough to suggest he doesn't have to worry about retirement any time soon.

