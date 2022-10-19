Why Brock Lesnar Will Not Be a WWE Universal Champion Again

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Brock Lesnar has made many a comeback over the years and has typically been thrown right into championship contention in short order. That is not the case this time and, while he may compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at some point down the line, he will never again hold the company's top prize.

That may sound like a loaded statement but the reasoning behind Lesnar's lack of championship reigns moving forward is two-fold.

He Does Not Need It

This one is fairly straightforward.

Lesnar is an icon in wrestling history. He is a larger-than-life star who has won a world title 10 times in WWE and competed in the main event of every major extravaganza the company produces. He has done it all, quite literally, and adding another championship to his resume would only serve to create resentment from a fan base that has come around to The Beast and embraced him as a top babyface, finally.

Lesnar is such an enormous star, on a completely different pedestal than nearly every other performer on the show, that he is above the title. He is bigger than the championship. He no longer needs it to make an impact on Raw or SmackDown storylines, nor to sell tickets or drive in buy rates.

His presence alone will do that.

People sit up and take notice when The Beast walks through the curtain and his star power and name value are enough to draw the attention of fans and casuals alike. We are currently seeing it in his feud with Bobby Lashley. There is no title at stake or championship aspirations on the line. It is simply a feud between two big badasses who are fixing to beat the hell out of each other on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia at Crown Jewel.

WWE is able to save the title for a different program because people buy into Lesnar and are intrigued at the prospects of another match with Lashley based on who they are, how they look and the anticipation of a good, old-fashioned slugfest.

So if the promotion does not need to strap the title on Lesnar to legitimize him or it, why go there? Especially when the company has a roster full of stars it is attempting to get over after years of 50-50 booking and nonsensical creative.

The New Blood

Triple H has actively focused his creative efforts on building stars out of men and women who had previously been done a disservice by the ineffective, even-Steven booking of the previous regime.

Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Damage CTRL, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Elias, Mustafa Ali and the returning Bray Wyatt are just some of the names that have benefited and are poised to get considerable pushes as a result of what The Game has done creatively to this point.

Sometime, someone will dethrone Roman Reigns and take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and if his booking tendencies are any indication, it is likely to be someone who is on Monday and Friday nights consistently and can factor into his creative plans more regularly than what Lesnar would.

The Beast is undeniably a huge star and someone who he can put on Raw or SmackDown and create buzz, not to mention keep network executives happy. He can do that without putting the championship on him.

Besides, what better way to get the absolute most out of Lesnar than by booking him to work with these fresh new faces that are hotter and more credible than ever before? Not only does it, hopefully, rejuvenate Lesnar but also lends legitimacy to those competitors as WWE moves forward.

Leave the title to Reigns and whoever unseats him. Let Lesnar positively influence the show by working with a bevy of stars who could use the rub that comes along with squaring off against The Beast.

The future Hall of Famer does not have to lose every match in which he competes to benefit the person he is working with. His name, star power and how he is booked within the confines of that match will do it for him, even if the opponent comes up short of beating him.

Lesnar is still a massive star in the industry and still has mainstream appeal. People know who he is beyond the squared circle and are willing to tune in and watch him if the story is right and the feud is different from the repetitive ones they have seen before.

That starts by moving him away from a title he has become synonymous with in recent years and reigniting fans' passion for him in feuds that are mutually beneficial for both the performer and the company.

The way to that is not through the championship picture and, if the feud with Lashley is any indication, Triple H and Co. already know that.