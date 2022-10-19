Stephen Curry Touted as 'Greatest Show on Planet Earth' in Warriors Win over Lakers

Stephen Curry (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Stephen Curry dazzled en route to a game-high 33 points as the Golden State Warriors opened their latest title defense with a 123-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at the Chase Center.

Curry also recorded seven assists, six rebounds, four steals and a block on the night when the Dubs received their fourth championship ring since 2015. He knocked down 10 of his 22 shots from the field, including four made three-pointers, in 33 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins (20 points), Klay Thompson (18) and Jordan Poole (12) also reached double figures in scoring for Golden State. Fellow cornerstone Draymond Green tallied four points, five rebounds and five assists as Golden State held off a fourth-quarter surge from L.A.

"After tonight, the journey really begins in terms of everybody's best shot," Curry said. "You got some really talented teams that are going to be gunning for you. You have to be ready for it all. It's going to be a really long journey, but this is why we play. We're competitive. This is why we work as hard as we do. We can't just sit there and look at that ring."

Here's a look at some more Twitter reaction to the eight-time All-Star's latest standout performance:

LeBron James paced the Lakers with 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists as he showed no signs of slowing down as he opened his 20th NBA season. Anthony Davis (27 points) and Russell Westbrook (19 points and 11 boards) also played well in the loss.

"Whether you make a shot or you miss a shot, you turn the ball over, whatever, you've got to have a short memory and get on to the next play immediately," L.A. head coach Darvin Ham told reporters. "That has to be something that's in our fabric, not just against Golden State but against the entire league."

The teams don't meet again until Feb. 11, when they'll start a stretch of three head-to-head matchups in a span of 20 days.

Curry and the Warriors are back in action Friday night when they welcome two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets to the Chase Center.

The Lakers will attempt to pick up their first win of the campaign Thursday night when they face the rival Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.