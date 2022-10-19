X

    Stephen Curry Touted as 'Greatest Show on Planet Earth' in Warriors Win over Lakers

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVOctober 19, 2022

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after receiving his 2021-2022 NBA championship ring before the team's basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    Stephen Curry (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

    Stephen Curry dazzled en route to a game-high 33 points as the Golden State Warriors opened their latest title defense with a 123-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at the Chase Center.

    Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

    Steph Curry. He remains the single greatest show/entertainer on planet Earth

    Curry also recorded seven assists, six rebounds, four steals and a block on the night when the Dubs received their fourth championship ring since 2015. He knocked down 10 of his 22 shots from the field, including four made three-pointers, in 33 minutes.

    Andrew Wiggins (20 points), Klay Thompson (18) and Jordan Poole (12) also reached double figures in scoring for Golden State. Fellow cornerstone Draymond Green tallied four points, five rebounds and five assists as Golden State held off a fourth-quarter surge from L.A.

    "After tonight, the journey really begins in terms of everybody's best shot," Curry said. "You got some really talented teams that are going to be gunning for you. You have to be ready for it all. It's going to be a really long journey, but this is why we play. We're competitive. This is why we work as hard as we do. We can't just sit there and look at that ring."

    Here's a look at some more Twitter reaction to the eight-time All-Star's latest standout performance:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    It’s 2022 and Steph is still unstoppable 🗣 <a href="https://t.co/uv4mBYm2G4">pic.twitter.com/uv4mBYm2G4</a>

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    We’ll never see anything like Steph Curry again. Cherish these moments.

    ⚡️ @HoodiDrew

    The best point guard of all time, Steph Curry <a href="https://t.co/RJS1eCCSXo">pic.twitter.com/RJS1eCCSXo</a>

    ³⁰ @StephMuse_

    I’ve seen enough, Steph Curry for MVP.

    Jared Wade @Jared_Wade

    It's going to be great to enjoy a full season where not a single person alive will ever question Steph Curry ever again. The discourse has been so annoying for so long and now we can finally just watch.

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    steph curry is not of this earth

    Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop

    He’ll never say it, but Steph Curry has every right to feel like the top guy in the game right now coming off the run he had and just from a pure skill, eye test and impact level. A pure hooper with all the accolades to match. <a href="https://t.co/YCPazZx0lO">pic.twitter.com/YCPazZx0lO</a>

    Justin Termine @TermineRadio

    Not only is Curry the most fun to watch in the sport, his style is the most conducive to winning.<br><br>Puts up huge numbers, in an exciting way, and doesn't need to dominate the ball to do it.

    TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk

    That's why Steph is so dangerous. He can kill you in a million different ways. The book says to deny him the ball, he'll backcut you to death. If you guard up on him, he'll drive right past you. If you give him space...

    Golden State of Mind @unstoppablebaby

    Unreal, Steph. Unreal.

    LeBron James paced the Lakers with 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists as he showed no signs of slowing down as he opened his 20th NBA season. Anthony Davis (27 points) and Russell Westbrook (19 points and 11 boards) also played well in the loss.

    "Whether you make a shot or you miss a shot, you turn the ball over, whatever, you've got to have a short memory and get on to the next play immediately," L.A. head coach Darvin Ham told reporters. "That has to be something that's in our fabric, not just against Golden State but against the entire league."

    The teams don't meet again until Feb. 11, when they'll start a stretch of three head-to-head matchups in a span of 20 days.

    Curry and the Warriors are back in action Friday night when they welcome two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets to the Chase Center.

    The Lakers will attempt to pick up their first win of the campaign Thursday night when they face the rival Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

