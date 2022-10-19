X

    NBA Twitter Mocks Russell Westbrook, Lakers for Struggles in Opener vs. Warriors

    Erin WalshOctober 19, 2022

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 18: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers /grabs the rebound during the game against the Golden State Warriors on October 18, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 season aiming to put together a bounce-back campaign following an abysmal 2021-22 season that saw them finish 11th in the Western Conference and miss the playoffs.

    With a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and some minor retooling of the roster with the additions of Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Lonnie Walker IV, among others, the Purple and Gold have high hopes.

    However, L.A.'s season got off to a brutal start on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. The Lakers fell to the defending NBA champions 123-109, and they looked no better than last season.

    While James and Davis combined for 58 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists, Russell Westbrook finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while the duo of Walker and Beverley finished with a combined eight points, five rebounds and seven assists.

    L.A.'s shooting also struggled as a whole. The team made 43.0 percent of its shots from the floor and just 10-of-40 shots from deep. The three-point shooting was a major area of concern for the Purple and Gold last season, and it appears it could be an even more glaring issue this year.

    The Lakers were mocked on Twitter for their loss to the Warriors, and rightfully so as they looked disjointed on the court:

    NBA Twitter Mocks Russell Westbrook, Lakers for Struggles in Opener vs. Warriors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Frank Michael Smith @frankmsmith_

    Winning with LeBron has always been simple. Surround him with shooters.<br><br>Lakers open the season 1-15 from three because their offseason moves were signing Beverly &amp; Walker and keeping Westbrook. All of them start. None can shoot.<br><br>Wtf is Pelinka doing?

    💯 Cash @CashNasty

    Why the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> so ass man. Makes a grown man cry.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Lakers fans knowing they have 81 more games of this and don’t own their first round pick <a href="https://t.co/iyi9g3YHQW">pic.twitter.com/iyi9g3YHQW</a>

    Lakers All Day Everyday @LADEig

    We knew the Lakers lacked shooting and it’s on full display tonight… curious to see how long it takes for them to make a move.

    monarch the great @OneMonarchTwo

    The true form of The Lakers during this game. <a href="https://t.co/CHftTnso7F">pic.twitter.com/CHftTnso7F</a>

    🅾️🅿️timistic Warriors Fan 🏆 @GoIdenState

    The Los Angeles Lakers have been eliminated from playoff contention. <a href="https://t.co/UUCUNfSUtM">pic.twitter.com/UUCUNfSUtM</a>

    𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖓🔆 (0-0) @itstrist4n_

    Lakers going all the way <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nba?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nba</a> <a href="https://t.co/xTob8STwDV">pic.twitter.com/xTob8STwDV</a>

    Ryan Rueda @iDude14

    We've seen enough. Give up the damn picks, <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a>.

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    Don't worry, everyone. The Lakers want to wait another 19 games or so to know for sure they need a trade.

    Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins

    Rob Pelinka creating the lakers roster <a href="https://t.co/iMVCIObhRJ">pic.twitter.com/iMVCIObhRJ</a>

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    I can't get over how badly constructed this Lakers roster is.

    Famouslos32 @famouslos32

    Man the lakers terrible

    Brian Witt @Wittnessed

    The Lakers stink. The Warriors are very, very, VERY good.<br><br>This will never get old.

    The Lakers are going to have a rough season if something doesn't change. Whether that be trading Westbrook or making changes to a lineup that didn't click on Tuesday night remains to be seen.

    The Purple and Gold will be back in action on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers before facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.