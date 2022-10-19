NBA Twitter Mocks Russell Westbrook, Lakers for Struggles in Opener vs. Warriors

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 season aiming to put together a bounce-back campaign following an abysmal 2021-22 season that saw them finish 11th in the Western Conference and miss the playoffs.

With a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and some minor retooling of the roster with the additions of Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Lonnie Walker IV, among others, the Purple and Gold have high hopes.

However, L.A.'s season got off to a brutal start on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. The Lakers fell to the defending NBA champions 123-109, and they looked no better than last season.

While James and Davis combined for 58 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists, Russell Westbrook finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while the duo of Walker and Beverley finished with a combined eight points, five rebounds and seven assists.

L.A.'s shooting also struggled as a whole. The team made 43.0 percent of its shots from the floor and just 10-of-40 shots from deep. The three-point shooting was a major area of concern for the Purple and Gold last season, and it appears it could be an even more glaring issue this year.

The Lakers were mocked on Twitter for their loss to the Warriors, and rightfully so as they looked disjointed on the court:

The Lakers are going to have a rough season if something doesn't change. Whether that be trading Westbrook or making changes to a lineup that didn't click on Tuesday night remains to be seen.

The Purple and Gold will be back in action on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers before facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.