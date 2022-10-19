Yankees' Gleyber Torres Calls Out Josh Naylor: Game 4 Celebration Was 'Disrespectful'

Elsa/Getty Images

When he caught the final out of Tuesday's ALDS Game 5 win, New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres immediately mimicked Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor's "rock the baby" celebration.

Torres explained afterward that he felt Naylor's antics from the previous game were "disrespectful," hence his pettiness after closing out the series.

"Revenge," Torres told reporters. "Now they can watch on TV."

After hitting a long home run off of Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole in Game 4, Naylor emphatically swung his arms back and forth and yelled "He's my son!" while rounding the bases. The Guardians ended up losing the game 4-2 at Progressive Field, blowing the chance to close out the series at home.

Tuesday's Game 5 wasn't as dramatic, as New York jumped on Cleveland early and didn't face much danger of relinquishing the lead. Giancarlo Stanton launched a three-run home run in the first inning, and Aaron Judge followed with a solo blast in the second. Cleveland got on the board in the third, but their threat quickly ended and the Yankees tacked on another run in the fifth on an RBI single by Anthony Rizzo.

Thanks to the early lead, fans at Yankee Stadium were especially animated and didn't hold back their pettiness toward Naylor. Each time the designated hitter went to the plate, he was greeted with chants of "Who's your daddy?" He finished the night 0-for-4.

For his part, Naylor was a good sport about how the fans treated him Tuesday.

"That was so sick," Naylor told reporters. "That was honestly like a dream come true as a kid; playing in an environment like this where they've got diehard fans, it's cool. ... The fact I got that going through the whole stadium, that was sick."

The Yankees will now turn their attention to the Houston Astros, who they will face in the ALCS beginning on Wednesday.