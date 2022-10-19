Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Says He's Not Focused on 'Revenge' in ALCS vs. Astros

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series for the third time since 2017.

Houston beat the Yanks in both 2017 and 2019, but Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton doesn't have revenge on his mind as New York gets ready for the next round.

Stanton wasn't on the team in 2017, when the Yankees lost to the Astros in seven games. But he was on the roster in 2019, when New York fell to Houston in six.

The Yankees are moving on by virtue of their 5-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, which cemented a best-of-five AL Division Series victory.

Stanton led the Yankees to their 5-1 win by virtue of a three-run home run in the first inning to give New York a 3-0 lead. The Yankees never looked back from there thanks to some timely pitching and insurance runs via an Aaron Judge solo blast and an Anthony Rizzo RBI single.

Now the Yankees move on to play the Astros, who won an AL-high 106 games this year. They'll be the clear favorites against a tired Yankees squad which won't have a rest day before the ALCS.

Houston, which has home-field advantage, also hasn't played since Saturday. The Astros will get to reset their rotation and start staff ace Justin Verlander in Game 1.

The series will start Wednesday at 7:37 p.m. ET from Houston's Minute Maid Park.