Lakers News: Thomas Bryant out at Least 3 Weeks After Surgery on Thumb Injury

The 2022-23 season hasn't officially began, but the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with multiple injuries.

On Tuesday, the Lakers announced that center Thomas Bryant underwent surgery to repair a ligament on his left thumb and he will be evaluated in three weeks. Bryant is dealing with the same injury that sidelined veteran Los Angeles guard Dennis Schröder.

Bryant, who spent the last four seasons with the Washington Wizards, is in his second run in Los Angeles after signing with the Lakers as a free agent. He was a second-round pick by the Utah Jazz in 2017 before being traded to Los Angeles and spending time with the team's G League affiliate. He appeared in 15 games for the Lakers in his rookie season.

Bryant showed the ability to be a productive center during his time with the Wizards, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy. He suffered a partially torn ACL in January 2021 that limited him to 10 games in 2020-21 and just 27 games last season.

The 25-year-old appeared to be in line to be the starting center for Los Angeles this season. It now appears that star big man Anthony Davis will slide over to that spot. Bryant is the second projected starter to go down before the 2022-23 season opener following Schroder's injury, which is likely to keep him sidelined for the next 3-4 weeks.

The Lakers are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 33-49 campaign last season, but these injuries are some early setbacks that could hinder the team from getting back to title contention.

Los Angeles will open its season on Tuesday night against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.