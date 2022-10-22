Report: Broncos' Russell Wilson out vs. Jets with Hamstring Injury; Rypien to Start

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brett Rypien will start in his place.

Wilson has dealt with a number of injuries this season. He underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder on Oct. 7 to relieve the discomfort he was experiencing in the area. He also suffered a hamstring injury in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers 10 days later.

Aside from injuries, the 33-year-old has struggled in his first season with the Broncos. He has completed just 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions in six games.

The Broncos are 2-4 on the season and will be in danger of falling even further out of the playoff picture with a loss to the streaking Jets on Sunday.