    Report: Broncos' Russell Wilson out vs. Jets with Hamstring Injury; Rypien to Start

    Erin WalshOctober 22, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos participates in warmups prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Brett Rypien will start in his place.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    While Russell Wilson wanted to play despite a hamstring injury and did everything he could to play, the Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett will hold back the 9-time Pro Bowl QB vs. the Jets to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury, per sources.<br><br>Brett Rypien gets the start. <a href="https://t.co/UR11TisM8S">pic.twitter.com/UR11TisM8S</a>

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Denver will re-evaluate Russell Wilson’s hamstring injury this week and determine whether he can play next Sunday in London against the Jaguars.

    Wilson has dealt with a number of injuries this season. He underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder on Oct. 7 to relieve the discomfort he was experiencing in the area. He also suffered a hamstring injury in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers 10 days later.

    Aside from injuries, the 33-year-old has struggled in his first season with the Broncos. He has completed just 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions in six games.

    The Broncos are 2-4 on the season and will be in danger of falling even further out of the playoff picture with a loss to the streaking Jets on Sunday.

