Kevin Durant Praises Chet Holmgren, Says Thunder Star Is Going to Be 'A Problem'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Chet Holmgren's first exposure to NBA competition didn't last very long, but it was enough to catch the eye of a league MVP.

Appearing on The ETCs show (16:45 mark), Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said Holmgren is "gonna be a problem" in the league.

"I just love the skill of these bigs they got coming in, from Chet to Paolo [Banchero]," he added.

Durant has spoken highly of Holmgren's ability after watching him play in summer league.

Holmgren was expected to play a significant role for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. He was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft after being named a consensus second-team All-American in his lone season at Gonzaga.

In five games during summer-league action, Holmgren averaged 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.8 blocks. He also shot 42.1 percent from three-point range.

The Thunder announced on Aug. 25 that Holmgren would miss the entire 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. The 20-year-old suffered the injury while defending LeBron James during a pro-am game.

Durant and Holmgren spent time working out together during the offseason. While not having him on the court at all as a rookie does lower the ceiling for the Thunder, Holmgren's overall skill set gives him the upside to be a superstar for years to come.

As long as the foot issues don't become a persistent problem, Holmgren can lead the Thunder back to prominence in the Western Conference for the first time since Durant left the franchise after the 2015-16 season.