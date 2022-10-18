X

    Kevin Durant Praises Chet Holmgren, Says Thunder Star Is Going to Be 'A Problem'

    Adam WellsOctober 18, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder is guarded by Jabari Smith Jr. #1 of the Houston Rockets during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Chet Holmgren's first exposure to NBA competition didn't last very long, but it was enough to catch the eye of a league MVP.

    Appearing on The ETCs show (16:45 mark), Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said Holmgren is "gonna be a problem" in the league.

    "I just love the skill of these bigs they got coming in, from Chet to Paolo [Banchero]," he added.

    Durant has spoken highly of Holmgren's ability after watching him play in summer league.

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    I see u cookin 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks <a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a> <a href="https://t.co/sQrgDpPCU0">https://t.co/sQrgDpPCU0</a>

    Holmgren was expected to play a significant role for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. He was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft after being named a consensus second-team All-American in his lone season at Gonzaga.

    In five games during summer-league action, Holmgren averaged 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.8 blocks. He also shot 42.1 percent from three-point range.

    The Thunder announced on Aug. 25 that Holmgren would miss the entire 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. The 20-year-old suffered the injury while defending LeBron James during a pro-am game.

    Durant and Holmgren spent time working out together during the offseason. While not having him on the court at all as a rookie does lower the ceiling for the Thunder, Holmgren's overall skill set gives him the upside to be a superstar for years to come.

    As long as the foot issues don't become a persistent problem, Holmgren can lead the Thunder back to prominence in the Western Conference for the first time since Durant left the franchise after the 2015-16 season.

