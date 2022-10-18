Kevin Durant: Brandon Ingram 1 of Most Impressive Players I've Seen in a Long Time

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant praised New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram in the latest edition of The ETCs (15:56 mark).

"BI is one of the most impressive players I've seen in the league in a long time. A long time," Durant said after also praising Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson.

KD noted that Williamson, Ingram or CJ McCollum can score at least 30 points on any given night and that Willie Green is a "good, young coach," referencing the pair of championships Green won when he was an assistant with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Durant then said the Pels will be a "dangerous team."

The Pelicans have a chance to be a powerhouse thanks in part to Ingram, who averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last season. New Orleans went just 36-46, but Williamson missed the whole campaign with a fracture in his foot.

Now that Williamson is back, the New Orleans Big Three is good to go as the Pelicans start the 2022-23 regular season with an exciting matchup with the Nets on Wednesday at the Barclays Center.