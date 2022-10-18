X

    Kevin Durant: Brandon Ingram 1 of Most Impressive Players I've Seen in a Long Time

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 18, 2022

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 14: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 14, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant praised New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram in the latest edition of The ETCs (15:56 mark).

    "BI is one of the most impressive players I've seen in the league in a long time. A long time," Durant said after also praising Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson.

    KD noted that Williamson, Ingram or CJ McCollum can score at least 30 points on any given night and that Willie Green is a "good, young coach," referencing the pair of championships Green won when he was an assistant with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

    Durant then said the Pels will be a "dangerous team."

    The Pelicans have a chance to be a powerhouse thanks in part to Ingram, who averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last season. New Orleans went just 36-46, but Williamson missed the whole campaign with a fracture in his foot.

    Now that Williamson is back, the New Orleans Big Three is good to go as the Pelicans start the 2022-23 regular season with an exciting matchup with the Nets on Wednesday at the Barclays Center.

    Kevin Durant: Brandon Ingram 1 of Most Impressive Players I've Seen in a Long Time
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.