Predicting the USMNT's 26-man Roster in Qatar 1 Month from Now

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will officially kick off a month from today.
As 32 countries strive for glory, the United States men's national team will look to make its mark on the world stage after missing the tournament four years ago.
The 26 men tasked with this effort will be up to the discretion of head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Throughout the World Cup Qualifying cycle, there has been much debate about Berhalter's propensity to stick with certain players despite them not being in form.
With the World Cup looming, the lack of goals, mounting injuries and a poor end to its warm-up games, there is cause for concern for the USMNT.
As the days count down to kickoff, who will be on the plane to Qatar in a month's time?
Goalkeepers
- Matt Turner
- Zack Steffen
- Sean Johnson
Though Berhalter's player selection can be confusing, the goalkeeping spot should be self-explanatory.
Without a doubt, Matt Turner is the starter heading into the tournament. Not only is he getting meaningful minutes with Arsenal in the Europa League, most recently clocking in three consecutive clean sheets, but his last time out with the USMNT also showed that he's more than capable of making big saves when called into action.
Behind him will most likely be Zack Steffen. Since going out on loan to Middlesbrough, the 27-year-old has made the most of his opportunity.
Injuries aside, Steffen has frequently been involved with the USMNT despite losing his starting job. He's a reliable backup and solid second string to Turner.
Taking the final spot could be Sean Johnson.
As of late, the NYCFC captain has been in solid form, helping his team get past Inter Miami in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs
Johnson has the second-most clean sheets in MLS and has maintained a 66.7 percent save percentage throughout the season.
Certainly, more than good enough to board the plane in November.
Center backs
- Walker Zimmerman
- Aaron Long
- Cameron Carter-Vickers
- Mark McKenzie
- Tim Ream
Since the injury to Miles Robinson on May 7, the USMNT's center back crisis has become slightly more complicated.
Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long have largely been the first-choice pairing since Robinson's injury. Heading into Qatar, Berhalter will more than likely continue to use the duo, despite concerns about their defensive positioning and recovery speed.
Major League Soccer @MLS
It had to be him! 👀<br><br>Brandon Vazquez gives <a href="https://twitter.com/fccincinnati?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fccincinnati</a> the lead late. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RBNYvCIN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RBNYvCIN</a> // Audi <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLSCupPlayoffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLSCupPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/JwLhiPM9nV">pic.twitter.com/JwLhiPM9nV</a>
Behind them will probably be the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Mark McKenzie and perhaps a surprise inclusion of Tim Ream.
Carter-Vickers has been constant in Celtic's backline in both the Champions League and their regular-season matches. With a dwindling center back pool to choose from, the 25-year-old deserves a shot at starting given his current form.
While taking a player like Chris Richards would be helpful, unfortunately the Crystal Palace defender has struggled with injuries and hasn't featured for his club since Aug. 27. In his place could be former Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie.
McKenzie was included and played in the last two warm-up games. If Richards is still not fit in a month, McKenzie would be the natural replacement.
Lastly, though it would be a shock inclusion, Tim Ream's form alone should see him included on the final roster. The 35-year-old has been a rock in Fulham's defense and one of the most in-form American center backs playing in Europe. Berhalter should undoubtedly give the St. Louis native another look.
Fulham Football Club @FulhamFC
▪️ 100% aerial duels won.<br>▪️ Most passes into the final third (17).<br>▪️ Dribbled past = 0 times.<br><br>Ladies and gentlemen... <a href="https://twitter.com/timream5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@timream5</a>! 🇺🇸<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/OsECeFw2y4">pic.twitter.com/OsECeFw2y4</a>
Full backs
- Sergiño Dest
- DeAndre Yedlin
- Antonee Robinson
- Joe Scally
There are four options at fullback that would make the most sense going into Qatar. At right-back, Sergiño Dest is the first choice. Though his time at AC Milan has seen him make just six appearances, he's still a lock for the starting job.
Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin will bring World Cup experience to a young locker room and still has the recovery speed to defend comfortably against quick opposition if needed.
At left back, Antonee Robinson is a no-brainer. His speed and crossing ability is key to the way Berhalter likes to tactically set up his teams. He missed the most recent internationals through injury, but with him having returned for Fulham, expect Robinson to be the first name on the team sheet.
Behind him could be Joe Scally.
Yes, he is a right-back by trade, but with the lack of true options at left back, he could make it on the plane solely for his capability of playing on both flanks.
Central Midfielders
- Tyler Adams
- Weston McKennie
- Yunus Musah
- Kellyn Acosta
- Luca de la Torre
The central midfielders for the USMNT are straightforward. The starting trio will be Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunas Musah.
The question is who will be added to the depth chart behind them.
In all likelihood, Kellyn Acosta and Luca de la Torre will round out the central midfield spots.
Acosta is one of Berhalter's go-to players. He's been extraordinarily consistent during his time with the USMNT, is a serviceable backup to Tyler Adams and can start if someone in the midfield picks up an injury.
De la Torre's inclusion in the last U.S. camp was a big indicator of Berhalter's plans, and the U.S. has enough midfield depth that a player like De la Torre, who would normally be on the fringes, would be a welcome addition.
Don't expect the midfield to be up for much dispute, though. McKennie, Adams and Musah have proved that they work well together, and the addition of any other players won't threaten to break up that trio.
Wingers, Attacking Midfielders
- Christian Pulisic
- Giovanni Reyna
- Brenden Aaronson
- Timothy Weah
- Paul Arriola
- Jordan Morris
It's safe to say that Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Timothy Weah are the presumed starters/first-string players on the wing.
Any spots after those four are up for debate.
They may not be fan favorites, but there is a chance that Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris get picked for the final roster.
Both Morris and Arriola work hard, have a knack for finding themselves in attacking positions and possess speed that is valuable in the 4-3-3. They could easily be on the plane to Qatar based on that alone.
It's not a popular choice, but Berhalter is going be practical and stick with what he knows.
Strikers
- Ricardo Pepi
- Jesus Ferreira
- Josh Sargent
No other position has been discussed more than the starting striker spot for the USMNT.
All the conjecture aside, this is the one spot where Berhalter hasn't wavered.
It's evident based on his tactical preferences that Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira and Josh Sargent will be on the final roster.
Even with the shouts to bring in guys like Jordan Pefok and Brandon Vazquez, the pair sadly missed their opportunity when they weren't called up to the USMNT's last two warm-up games.
Fortunately, for all the worrying about who could start in Qatar, Pepi has begun to regain his form for FC Groningen, scoring his fifth goal in six games on Wednesday.
Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers
PEPI GOAL 🇺🇸 🚂 The 19-year-old’s fifth goal in six matches since joining Groningen. He won’t score many easier than this, but his press forces the initial turnover. And he then continues his run. El Paso hero doing work in 🇳🇱.<a href="https://t.co/JdOKDJl8jY">pic.twitter.com/JdOKDJl8jY</a>
Ferreira and Sargent haven't been slouches for their club teams, either. Sargent is the joint-leading Championship scorer with eight goals for Norwich, and FC Dallas' Ferreira won MLS Young Player of the Year.