Predicting the USMNT's 26-man Roster in Qatar 1 Month from Now

0 of 6

Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will officially kick off a month from today.

As 32 countries strive for glory, the United States men's national team will look to make its mark on the world stage after missing the tournament four years ago.

The 26 men tasked with this effort will be up to the discretion of head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Throughout the World Cup Qualifying cycle, there has been much debate about Berhalter's propensity to stick with certain players despite them not being in form.

With the World Cup looming, the lack of goals, mounting injuries and a poor end to its warm-up games, there is cause for concern for the USMNT.

As the days count down to kickoff, who will be on the plane to Qatar in a month's time?