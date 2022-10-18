Broncos' Melvin Gordon Likes Tweets Suggesting Trade After Being Benched in Week 6

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III had just three carries during Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and then took to social media to perhaps take some of his frustrations out on the "like" button.

Gordon liked a number of tweets suggesting the Broncos trade him after the 19-16 defeat:

It seemed like Gordon would assume the role of primary running back when Javonte Williams was lost for the season to a knee injury, and that was the case in Week 5 when he led the team with 15 carries in an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Yet Latavius Murray, whom the Broncos signed off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad earlier this month, spearheaded the rushing attack against the Chargers with 15 carries for 66 yards.

It was a small sample size, but he looked more explosive while averaging 4.4 yards per attempt than Gordon did while posting 2.7.

Fumbles have been an issue for the Wisconsin product to this point with three on just 55 carries this season. Three fumbles in a year ties the highest mark of his career since he was a rookie in 2015.

Yet he is also a proven veteran with a track record that includes two Pro Bowl selections and four seasons of more than 900 rushing yards, including when he ran for 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2017 campaign for the Chargers.

Gordon is also just 29 years old and was effective last season while posting 918 rushing yards, 213 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.

The entire Broncos offense is struggling at this point with a 2-4 record and fewer than 20 points in five of the six games. Perhaps Gordon could help the unit live up to expectations if he rediscovers his previous form, but he was not a part of the gameplan during Monday's loss.

It remains to be seen whether that will change for the Week 7 game against the New York Jets, but he seemed open to a deal in the immediate aftermath of a third straight loss.