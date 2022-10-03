Broncos' Javonte Williams Reportedly Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury

AP Photo/David Becker

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams reportedly tore his ACL during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, ending his season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Williams also suffered a "torn LCL and posterior lateral corner."

The sophomore back had rushed 47 times for 204 yards this season, adding 16 catches for 76 yards.

Williams suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.

"Obviously seeing Javonte go down, that hurt," quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters.

The 22-year-old was a second-round pick of the Broncos in the 2021 NFL draft and rushed for 903 yards and four scores as a rookie, combining with Marvin Gordon III to give the Broncos a solid one-two punch at running back.

He added 43 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Those two backs remained in something a platoon this season, though Williams had seen 18 more touches through the first four games.

"He runs his butt off," left guard Dalton Risner told reporters. "He's a special dude. Of course, we are going to miss him."

Gordon has struggled, meanwhile, fumbling four times on the year and losing two of them, including one in the second quarter on Sunday that was returned for a touchdown. When Williams went down, third-stringer Mike Boone initially replaced him, though Gordon saw some work as well.

"I have to (bounce back) for the team," Gordon told reporters after Sunday's loss. " ... I made a mistake, first guys over there to cheer me up, to get me back right, them boys believe in me, I just got to be better."

Gordon and Boone will lead Denver's backfield with Williams done for the year, though the Broncos could also look to upgrade the position via free agency or a trade.