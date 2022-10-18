Fantasy Basketball 2022: Top NBA Player Rankings and Underrated Sleepers

2 of 3

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The Spurs have gone self-demolition mode on their roster, either recognizing the previous nucleus had peaked or perhaps hoping their next core will be led by one of the crown jewels of the loaded 2023 draft class.

Either way, there are myriad offensive opportunities available in the Alamo City, and Jones, the lone floor general on the roster, should be ready to soak a lot of them up.

Like his older brother, Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, Tre Jones has a penchant for passing, takes excellent care of the basketball and is a pesky (if undersized) perimeter defender. What that means is Jones has more than four times as many career assists (272) as turnovers (59), posts solid shooting rates from the field (48.7) and the line (80.0) and could deliver a fantasy-relevant amount of thefts (career 1.3 steals per 36 minutes, per Basketball Reference).

Jones has secured a spot in San Antonio's starting lineup, which could skyrocket his stats. In 11 starts last season, he averaged 13.5 points (on 48.8 percent shooting), 7.5 assists (against 1.1 turnovers), 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

