Fantasy Basketball 2022: Top NBA Player Rankings and Underrated Sleepers

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Top NBA Player Rankings and Underrated SleepersOctober 18, 2022
The 2022-23 NBA season tips off Tuesday night, making this crash-course time in the business of fantasy basketball preparation.
If your league hasn't started yet, there's still time to cram information, but the clock is ticking.
Let's not waste any precious seconds then and simply dive right into our top 30 rankings and two of our favorite sleepers.
Top 30 Rankings
1. Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks
3. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
4. Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors
5. Luka Doncic, PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks
6. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, Boston Celtics
7. Kevin Durant, SF/PF, Brooklyn Nets
8. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
9. Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers
10. James Harden, PG/SG, Philadelphia 76ers
11. Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks
12. LaMelo Ball, PG, Charlotte Hornets
13. Jimmy Butler, SG/SF, Miami Heat
14. Paul George, SG/SF, Los Angeles Clippers
15. Devin Booker, PG/SG, Phoenix Suns
16. Bam Adebayo, PF/C, Miami Heat
17. Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, Indiana Pacers
18. LeBron James, PG/SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers
19. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, Oklahoma City Thunder
20. Ja Morant, PG, Memphis Grizzlies
21. Zion Williamson, PF, New Orleans Pelicans
22. Anthony Davis, PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers
23. Dejounte Murray, PG/SG, Atlanta Hawks
24. Anthony Edwards, SG/SF, Minnesota Timberwolves
25. Bradley Beal, SG, Washington Wizards
26. Kyrie Irving, PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets
27. Fred VanVleet, PG/SG, Toronto Raptors
28. Pascal Siakam, PF/C, Toronto Raptors
29. Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF, Los Angeles Clippers
30. Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG, Cleveland Cavaliers
Tre Jones, PG, San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs have gone self-demolition mode on their roster, either recognizing the previous nucleus had peaked or perhaps hoping their next core will be led by one of the crown jewels of the loaded 2023 draft class.
Either way, there are myriad offensive opportunities available in the Alamo City, and Jones, the lone floor general on the roster, should be ready to soak a lot of them up.
Like his older brother, Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, Tre Jones has a penchant for passing, takes excellent care of the basketball and is a pesky (if undersized) perimeter defender. What that means is Jones has more than four times as many career assists (272) as turnovers (59), posts solid shooting rates from the field (48.7) and the line (80.0) and could deliver a fantasy-relevant amount of thefts (career 1.3 steals per 36 minutes, per Basketball Reference).
Jones has secured a spot in San Antonio's starting lineup, which could skyrocket his stats. In 11 starts last season, he averaged 13.5 points (on 48.8 percent shooting), 7.5 assists (against 1.1 turnovers), 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
P.J. Washington, Charlotte Hornets
The fantasy forecast calls for a breakout season by Washington.
With Miles Bridges off the roster and LaMelo Ball battling a sprained ankle, Charlotte's offense needs scoring, table-setting and outside shooting. Washington checks all of those boxes, plus he adds rebounds, steals and blocks to the mix.
While he's never been a standout in any single category, it's the versatility of his box scores that have driven up his appeal. He usually puts his fingerprints all over the stat sheet, but they should become even more apparent given the Hornets' need for production.
Throw in the fact Washington could have tens of millions at stake after failing to reach a contract extension, and he should be both motivated and positioned to produce. Last season, he scored 15-plus points 15 times and had 10 outings with five or more assists. He should significantly raise those numbers this time around.