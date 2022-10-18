    Fantasy Basketball 2022: Top NBA Player Rankings and Underrated Sleepers

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVOctober 18, 2022

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 14: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center on March 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      The 2022-23 NBA season tips off Tuesday night, making this crash-course time in the business of fantasy basketball preparation.

      If your league hasn't started yet, there's still time to cram information, but the clock is ticking.

      Let's not waste any precious seconds then and simply dive right into our top 30 rankings and two of our favorite sleepers.

    Top 30 Rankings

      BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 31: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks plays defense against Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets on March 31, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
      Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

      1. Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

      2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks

      3. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

      4. Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors

      5. Luka Doncic, PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks

      6. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, Boston Celtics

      7. Kevin Durant, SF/PF, Brooklyn Nets

      8. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

      9. Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers

      10. James Harden, PG/SG, Philadelphia 76ers

      11. Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks

      12. LaMelo Ball, PG, Charlotte Hornets

      13. Jimmy Butler, SG/SF, Miami Heat

      14. Paul George, SG/SF, Los Angeles Clippers

      15. Devin Booker, PG/SG, Phoenix Suns

      16. Bam Adebayo, PF/C, Miami Heat

      17. Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, Indiana Pacers

      18. LeBron James, PG/SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers

      19. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, Oklahoma City Thunder

      20. Ja Morant, PG, Memphis Grizzlies

      21. Zion Williamson, PF, New Orleans Pelicans

      22. Anthony Davis, PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers

      23. Dejounte Murray, PG/SG, Atlanta Hawks

      24. Anthony Edwards, SG/SF, Minnesota Timberwolves

      25. Bradley Beal, SG, Washington Wizards

      26. Kyrie Irving, PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets

      27. Fred VanVleet, PG/SG, Toronto Raptors

      28. Pascal Siakam, PF/C, Toronto Raptors

      29. Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF, Los Angeles Clippers

      30. Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG, Cleveland Cavaliers

    Tre Jones, PG, San Antonio Spurs

      SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 13: Tre Jones #33 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during a preseason game on October 13, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
      Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Spurs have gone self-demolition mode on their roster, either recognizing the previous nucleus had peaked or perhaps hoping their next core will be led by one of the crown jewels of the loaded 2023 draft class.

      Either way, there are myriad offensive opportunities available in the Alamo City, and Jones, the lone floor general on the roster, should be ready to soak a lot of them up.

      Like his older brother, Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, Tre Jones has a penchant for passing, takes excellent care of the basketball and is a pesky (if undersized) perimeter defender. What that means is Jones has more than four times as many career assists (272) as turnovers (59), posts solid shooting rates from the field (48.7) and the line (80.0) and could deliver a fantasy-relevant amount of thefts (career 1.3 steals per 36 minutes, per Basketball Reference).

      Jones has secured a spot in San Antonio's starting lineup, which could skyrocket his stats. In 11 starts last season, he averaged 13.5 points (on 48.8 percent shooting), 7.5 assists (against 1.1 turnovers), 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

    P.J. Washington, Charlotte Hornets

      GREENSBORO, NC - OCTOBER 7: P.J. Washington #25 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket during the game against the Boston Celtics on October 7, 2022 at Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina.
      Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

      The fantasy forecast calls for a breakout season by Washington.

      With Miles Bridges off the roster and LaMelo Ball battling a sprained ankle, Charlotte's offense needs scoring, table-setting and outside shooting. Washington checks all of those boxes, plus he adds rebounds, steals and blocks to the mix.

      While he's never been a standout in any single category, it's the versatility of his box scores that have driven up his appeal. He usually puts his fingerprints all over the stat sheet, but they should become even more apparent given the Hornets' need for production.

      Throw in the fact Washington could have tens of millions at stake after failing to reach a contract extension, and he should be both motivated and positioned to produce. Last season, he scored 15-plus points 15 times and had 10 outings with five or more assists. He should significantly raise those numbers this time around.

