Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Expected to Play vs. Warriors Despite Injury

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is reportedly expected to play in Tuesday's season-opener against the Golden State Warriors despite a hamstring injury.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Westbrook will likely be on the floor, though it's unclear if he will have a minutes restriction.

It's also uncertain whether the 2017 NBA MVP will be part of the starting unit or come off the bench. Westbrook played a sixth-man role in the Lakers' preseason finale before exiting with a hamstring injury.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Westbrook, who previously scoffed at the idea of playing a reserve role, has been understanding of the experimentation.

"It's something we've touched on, you know, during the summer here and there," Ham told reporters. "And you know, [Westbrook] has been a pro, man, Russ is one of the most beautiful human beings I've ever come across in this business, on and off the floor. He totally understood, totally looked me in my eye and told me, said, 'Yeah, coach, whatever you need me to do.'"

Westbrook has never played a consistent bench role during his 14-year NBA career. He's not come off the bench at all since playing as a reserve 17 times during his rookie season in Oklahoma City.

The Lakers spent the entire offseason exploring Westbrook trades after a miserable 2021-22 season and have seemingly acknowledged his poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, with the front office hesitant to trade first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to move Westbrook, it appears they're trying to find a half-measure that will keep the team competitive for now.

The overwhelming odds are it doesn't work and, in a few weeks, we'll be wondering why a trade didn't just happen over the summer.