Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Announced for 2022 WWE Crown Jewel

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

After their heated confrontation on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley won't have to wait too long to settle their differences in the ring.

WWE announced that Lashley and Lesnar will face each other at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5.

Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE programming last week when he attacked Lashley on Raw prior to his United States championship match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Lashley decided to go through with the match despite the beatdown from Lesnar, and he ended up losing his title to Rollins.

This week's opening segment of Raw saw Lashley get revenge on Lesnar by spearing him through the ringside barricade and slamming him through the announce table:

The match at Crown Jewel will be just the second time Lesnar and Lashley have ever squared off in the ring. The two former WWE champions met at this year's Royal Rumble, and Lashley defeated Lesnar to win the WWE title for the second time after Roman Reigns interfered.

The matchup between Lesnar and Lashley has always been intriguing from multiple perspectives. They are a pair of hard-hitting heavyweights who also have legitimate experience in mixed martial arts. Lashley is viewed as one of the few superstars who can truly match Lesnar in terms of power and physicality.

This year's Crown Jewel will be the eighth event WWE has held in Saudi Arabia since beginning a 10-year partnership in 2018. In the main event, Reigns is scheduled to defend his WWE Universal title against Logan Paul.