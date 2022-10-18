Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 5 Postponed Due to Rain, Rescheduled for Tuesday

Al Bello/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced Monday's postseason game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of inclement weather.

The decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series will be played Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

League officials, umpires and team representatives met multiple times during a rain delay that lasted well over two hours, but the game was eventually postponed as the rainy weather in New York persisted into the night.

The postponement could be something of an advantage for the Yankees.

After all, Jameson Taillon was scheduled to start Monday's contest even though he took the loss in Game 2 when he entered in extra innings and gave up a double, RBI single and RBI double to three consecutive batters without recording an out before he was pulled.

Cleveland had little trouble against him, but this postponement means the Yankees could turn to Nestor Cortés on three days of rest for Tuesday's contest. The southpaw had the best season of his career and posted a 2.44 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 163 strikeouts in 158.1 innings.

He started that Game 2 and allowed two earned runs in five innings.

As for Cleveland, Laura Albanese of Newsday noted it will wait to announce a starter until Tuesday but could give the ball to ace Shane Bieber on three days of rest.

Both teams will have relatively rested bullpens since they didn't play Monday, but there will surely be some concern for the winner who will have to turn around and face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series the very next day.