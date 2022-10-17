Bucs' Tom Brady Says 'It's a Bad Day When There's More F-Bombs Than Touchdowns'

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and he addressed the incident on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray on Monday.

"I do think it's a bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns," he said (h/t Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times).

Tampa Bay's loss to the Steelers was one of the most shocking results of the early NFL season.

After all, Pittsburgh entered the game with a 1-4 record and a rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, under center. While the AFC North team is traditionally a contender, it seemed well on its way to battling for the No. 1 pick after a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

Pickett even got hurt during the game against the Buccaneers, meaning Mitch Trubisky was back in action after losing his starting job earlier in the year.

Yet all of that was not enough to prevent the Steelers from earning a win. Trubisky's touchdown pass to Chase Claypool in the fourth quarter helped open up an eight-point lead, and the defense stopped Tampa Bay's two-point conversion after Brady's touchdown pass to Leonard Fournette in the final five minutes.

The Buccaneers struggled to establish much of a rhythm on the offensive side, and Brady finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, while the rushing attack averaged just 2.9 yards per carry.

Tampa Bay is just 3-3 on the season and has scored 21 or fewer points in every game but one, which was a 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps some of the frustration generated by an inconsistent offense boiled over for Brady on Sunday.

He also notably showed some frustration when he threw a tablet to the ground during a game against the New Orleans Saints earlier this season.

Fortunately for Brady and the Buccaneers, they are still tied for first place in the NFC South despite the unsteady start. A few more games with more touchdowns than F-bombs should put them in playoff position ahead of the stretch run.