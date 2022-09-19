Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet on Sidelines During Bucs' Win Over Saints

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved to 2-0 with a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but not before the all-time great took out some of his frustration on a tablet.

Brady threw a tablet to the ground in the third quarter, marking the second successive year he has done so during a matchup with the Saints.

He addressed it in his post-victory video he posted on Twitter, saying, "Sorry for breaking that tablet, I think that's going to be another Twitter meme or something like that."

Frustration was the theme for much of the game, as Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were ejected for a shoving match during the fourth quarter. The two offenses each had three points heading into that fourth quarter as well, although the Buccaneers eventually pulled away.

Brady threw a touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman as Tampa Bay seized control, but Mike Edwards' pick-six was also critical. It was another strong showing for the Buccaneers defense, which was important since the offense was playing without left tackle Donovan Smith and wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.

As a result, Tampa Bay ended a seven-game regular-season losing streak to New Orleans.